Shaheer Sheikh engaged to Ruchikaa Kapoor, see photo

Shaheer Sheikh recently made his relationship official with Ruchikaa Kapoor. (Photo: Shaheer Sheikh/Instagram)

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh, popular for his role of Arjun in hit mythological show Mahabharat, has exchanged rings with longtime girlfriend and Balaji Production’s Senior Vice President Ruchikaa Kapoor. The couple is expected to tie the knot soon.

On Tuesday, Sheikh posted a photo where he is seen holding Kapoor’s hand. In the photo, Kapoor is also seen flaunting the ring in her engagement finger. “#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life..#ikigai,” read the caption of Sheikh’s Instagram post.

Ever since the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor shared the photo on social media, congratulatory messages have been pouring in. Actor Kushal Tandon commented on the post saying, “@shaheernsheikh @ruchikaakapoor congrats my Aries brother ♥️😍” Actor Paras Arora wrote, “Mubarakan 🤗”.

After dating Ruchikaa for close to two years, Shaheer made his relationship official earlier this month. He shared an adorable photo with his ladylove and wrote, “Here you go… after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time. #ikigai #madMe #girlwiththecurls.”

On the work front, Sheikh was last seen playing Abir in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has earlier been a part of shows like Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Salim Anarkali.

