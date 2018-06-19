Exclusive: New girl in Shaheer Sheikh’s life? Here are all the details

Shaheer Sheikh is reportedly dating Balaji Production’s Senior Vice President Ruchikaa Kapoor. Shaheer Sheikh is reportedly dating Balaji Production’s Senior Vice President Ruchikaa Kapoor.

A new romance is brewing in the entertainment industry! Indianexpress.com has exclusively learnt that television’s heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh is reportedly dating Balaji Production’s Senior Vice President Ruchikaa Kapoor. We have also been told that the lovebirds are currently together in London. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor was recently spotted with the Balaji gang, and while that sparked off rumours of him starring in one of Ekta Kapoor’s shows, seems like there was something more than a professional association building.

A credible source from the industry shared with us, “Shaheer and Ruchikaa have known each other for some time but it was recently that they started meeting and realised they have a great connect. They are still trying to know each other better and it’s all in a very initial stage. With Balaji’s upcoming film Mental Hai Kya’s shoot schedule starting in London, Shaheer joined Ruchikaa to spend some time with her.”

While Shaheer and Ruchikaa have individually shared Instagram stories from their UK trip, we also chanced upon a picture from one of their dinner outings with the team of Mental Hai Kya, where they both look quite happy in each other’s company.

Have a look at the pictures from their London trip

The Mahabharata actor has been linked to almost all his co-stars. Not someone to be deterred by these, Shaheer in an earlier interview with indianepress.com had shared, “I don’t know where these rumours come from and I don’t even try bothering about it. People announce my engagement and marriage and I sometimes feel clueless about my life (laughs). But trust me I am someone who would never hide my relationship and would talk about my ladylove whenever I find her.”

On the work front, while Shaheer is reportedly playing the character of Salim in Color’s Mughal-e-Azam, Ruchikaa recently celebrated the super success of Veere Di Wedding.

