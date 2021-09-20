scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 20, 2021
Must Read

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor name their daughter Anaya

Sharing a picture of himself and Ruchikaa Kapoor from their baby shower, Shaheer Sheikh said that they have been blessed with the gift of life.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
September 20, 2021 7:40:32 pm
Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got married in November last year.

Popular television star Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor were recently blessed with a baby girl. On Monday, the couple took to social media to reveal that they have named their daughter Anaya.

Sharing a picture of himself and Ruchikaa from their baby shower, Shaheer said that they have been blessed with the gift of life. He also said that as the couple begin a new journey, they would need love and good wishes from everyone.

“Blessed with the gift of life. ❤️🧿 Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers🙏🏻 🤲 #Anaya,” the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor wrote.

Also Read |Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome baby girl

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Shaheer Sheikh, who became a household name after playing Arjun in the mythological drama Mahabharat, tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor, the senior vice president at Balaji Productions, in November 2020. The couple opted for a court marriage, given the pandemic.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The ceremony was attended by only a few close friends, including Supriya Pilgaonkar, who plays Shaheer’s mother in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The couple planned a grand celebration in June this year, but the second wave of coronavirus upended their plans.

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Emmys 2021, elizabeth olsen, kate winslet, sarah paulson
Emmys 2021 red carpet: Elizabeth Olsen, Kate Winslet, Sarah Paulson and others turn heads

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 20: Latest News

Advertisement