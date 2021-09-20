Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor name their daughter Anaya

Popular television star Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor were recently blessed with a baby girl. On Monday, the couple took to social media to reveal that they have named their daughter Anaya.

Sharing a picture of himself and Ruchikaa from their baby shower, Shaheer said that they have been blessed with the gift of life. He also said that as the couple begin a new journey, they would need love and good wishes from everyone.

“Blessed with the gift of life. ❤️🧿 Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers🙏🏻 🤲 #Anaya,” the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor wrote.

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome baby girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Shaheer Sheikh, who became a household name after playing Arjun in the mythological drama Mahabharat, tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor, the senior vice president at Balaji Productions, in November 2020. The couple opted for a court marriage, given the pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by only a few close friends, including Supriya Pilgaonkar, who plays Shaheer’s mother in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The couple planned a grand celebration in June this year, but the second wave of coronavirus upended their plans.

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.