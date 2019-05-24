Shah Rukh Khan is back with the second season of Ted Talks India

While everyone is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next film, the actor is currently prepping up for the second season of Ted Talks India on Star Plus. The Bollywood star has started shooting for the show, and, as per sources, two episodes have already been canned. The show will, however, launch later this year.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instragram to share the first image from the shoot of the show. In the caption, he mentioned how he has been keeping busy listening and learning. He also wrote that it is time to think out of the box on Ted Talks. Last season, the show was titled Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch. From the hashtag used by King Khan, it seems this time it will be renamed Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat, after the channel’s new branding.

The Zero actor wrote, “Busy…busy…busy! Time to think out of the box on Ted Talks! Listening and Learning. #TedTalksIndiaNayiBaat.. On @starplus@ted.”

Launched in October 2017, it was for the first time that Ted had collaborated with a network to churn out a series in Hindi. Ted Talks India saw SRK as the presenter, who hosted inspirational figures and got them to share their journey and life-changing stories. Last time, at the launch of the event, Shah Rukh had said that he wasn’t doing the show for money but because it was his heart’s calling.

“It is an extremely hopeful and inspiring show. It will have entertainment but it’s not plugged in to get a decided amount of ratings or viewership. We will be only competing with ourselves. What Ted Talks and Star have done over the years, we are trying to do better and give our best in every way,” he had shared.

Ted Talks India follows the international format wherein a speaker has to address an audience of 100 people, speaking for around 18-minutes. Last season, the show saw the likes of Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Sundar Pichai, Javed Akhtar and Vikas Khanna sharing anecdotes. There were also many real-life heroes, who left the audience inspired by their stories.

Produced by Fremantle Media, Ted Talks India will be shot in Mumbai. Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack victim on whose life Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak is based on, is said to be one of the speakers this season. There’s also a buzz that Tanushree Dutta, who kickstarted the MeToo movement in India, will be invited to speak on the show.