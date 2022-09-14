scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan shares trailer of wife Gauri’s new decor show, she takes us inside Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora’s homes. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan cheered for wife Gauri Khan's television foray. Her new design show will have her designing the homes of Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Kabir Khan.

gauri and malaikaGauri Khan is making her TV debut.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and designer Gauri Khan will soon be hosting a reality show where she will transform people’s personal spaces and homes. Shah Rukh on Wednesday shared a trailer from the Mirchi show called Dream Homes with Gauri Khan. SRK captioned his post, “@gaurikhan looking forward to seeing you host #DreamHomesWithGauriKhan !coming soon on @mirchiplus App & Youtube Channel from 16th September 2022.”

Gauri also shared a post announcing the arrival of the show and wrote on Twitter, “A project close to my heart. Hours of designing and giving a dream makeover. It’s been quite a journey! Catch all the fun – #Kurlon Presents #DreamHomes… a first of a kind show on interiors. Coming soon only on @MirchiPlus App & Youtube Channel from 16th September 2022.”

As expected, Gauri will redesign and renovate some of her celebrity friends’ houses, including the likes of Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan and filmmaker Kabir Khan. While Manish will be seen requesting for some warmth and colours, Malaika declares the onus to transform her space for her son Arhaan is on Gauri.

Gauri is also seen telling Manish Malhotra that while she will take inputs from him but she does not appreciate a lot of interference in her work. She also suitably impresses Farah after the makeover of her space.

Watch the trailer for Gauri Khan’s new show here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The show marks Gauri’s television foray. As soon as Shah Rukh dropped the promo, fans rushed to shower their love and support to him and Gauri. While several users dropped heart emojis, one person commented, “How awesome!”

Apart from being a designer, Gauri has also been credited as a producer in several Hindi movies, including the likes of Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Darlings and Chennai Express.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 01:00:47 pm
