Dus Ka Dum finale: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan win hearts with their bromance

Shah Rukh Khan was his usual charming self on Dus Ka Dum’s finale episode. Shah Rukh Khan was his usual charming self on Dus Ka Dum’s finale episode.

Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum’s second season is coming to an end. The first part of finale episode saw Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji spread laughter, nostalgia and bromance on the stage. The stars will continue their game with Salman in the Sunday episode as well. But before we see Shah Rukh, Rani and Salman taking over our televisions screens yet again tonight, here’s how they won hearts with their presence in the Saturday (September 8) episode.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s bromance:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have always been supportive of each other, and on Dus Ka Dum’s finale episode as well, the two left no chance to heap praises on each other, be it on the personal or professional front.

In fact, Shah Rukh also expressed his love for the Bhai of Bollywood saying that Salman has always been there for him through the difficult phases of life. He also revealed that when he first came to Mumbai, Salman Khan’s family took care of him. He thanked Salman and his family for all the times they held his hand and were his shelter.

Ready to meet the King of Romance again? Catch all the fun he has with @BeingSalmanKhan, Rani Mukherjee and @WhoSunilGrover on the #DumdaarFinale of #DusKaDum, tonight at 9:30 PM. @IamSRK pic.twitter.com/adNA7KadGH — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 9, 2018

When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan recreated the iconic Karan Arjun moment:

Salman and Shah Rukh are still referred as Karan Arjun of Bollywood industry. People have enjoyed their on-screen presence together and lately, the two actors have treated their fans by making cameo appearances in each other’s films.

On the show, Rani Mukerji asked her co-stars to recreate the memorable Karan Arjun moment with their hit dialogues. Salman as Arjun recited Chulbul Pandey’s dialogues while Shah Rukh switched his Devdas mode on.

When Shah Rukh taught the rules of romance to Salman:

Shah Rukh is the king of hearts in Bollywood. And on the finale episode, he decided to impart wisdom on matters of heart to Salman.

Watch as @IamSRK and @BeingSalmanKhan both showcase their ways of romancing on tonight’s #DumdaarFinale! Catch all the fun with Rani Mukherjee and @WhoSunilGrover on Dus Ka Dum, tonight at 9:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/gHzcnrvkhe — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 8, 2018

.@BeingSalmanKhan and @IamSRK are helping each other get ready for the #DumdaarFinale! Catch all the fun they have in store for you with Rani Mukherjee and @WhoSunilGrover on Dus Ka Dum, tonight at 9:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/cFQTtymCmJ — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 8, 2018

Rani Mukerji on Aditya Chopra:

Rani Mukerji entered the show a little later. The actor spoke about her bond with Aditya Chopra and said that the filmmaker is her best friend.

Later, she created a memorable moment on Dus Ka Dum stage by dancing on ‘Tum Paas Aaye’ with Salman Khan.

Sunil Grover as Amitabh Bachchan:

Sunil Grover added the fun element to the episode. The actor-comedian turned up as Amitabh Bachchan on the stage and left everyone laughing out loud with his antics as he made the actors play KBC.

Shah Rukh, Salman and Rani will continue to play Dus Ka Dum on the second part of the finale episode, which will air on September 9 on Sony Television.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd