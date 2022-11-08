scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to join Salman Khan in Tiger 3 as Aditya Chopra develops spy universe

During his birthday celebrations last year, Salman Khan had teased the possibility of him and Shah Rukh Khan teaming up for another project.

salman khan, shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan will be part of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 as Pathaan.

Come Eid 2023, fans will be in for a double treat with the release of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Shah Rukh Khan will be joining the film as Pathaan. As per sources, Aditya Chopra wants to expand the spy universe and plans to cast Salman, Shah Rukh and Hrithik Roshan (from War) in a movie together.

A source shared with us that SRK will shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after Pathaan’s release in January next year. Confirming his presence, the source said, “In Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe. While Salman will be seen in Pathaan, SRK will now be seen in Tiger 3 and an extensive shooting schedule is being planned to shoot this exciting portion immediately after Pathaan’s release.”

The source added that Pathaan and Tiger coming together will be a massively mounted sequence in Tiger 3. The crucial scene will also be a cinematic moment for the audience. “The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in riveting, edge-of-the-seat sequences that are important for the plot to move forward,” added the source, not revealing much about Hrithik Roshan joining forces with the other two YRF spies.

“We are coming together in Tiger and Pathaan. Tiger 3 should be released by December 2022, before that Pathaan will release. Then maybe both of us will come together,” he had told reporters outside his farmhouse.

Salman Khan-Katrina’s Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame, while Pathaan is helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.

Salman has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan up for release this year in December, while Shah Rukh has three major releases in 2023 — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, and now a cameo in Tiger 3.

