Shah Rukh Khan in Wagle Ki Duniya? Sumeet Raghvan wants a 90s redo. Watch SRK’s throwback video

The popular 90s show Wagle Ki Duniya made a comeback earlier this year on Sony SAB. While the makers retained the original cast — Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar, the new series is told through Wagle junior, Rajesh, played by Sumeet Raghvan. As the show completed 100 episodes recently, the team got together to interact with fans for declaring it the ‘best show on television currently’ on social media.

Talking about the success of Wagle Ki Duniya…Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, Sumeet shared that he gives complete credit to the writers. He also lauded the makers for creating a positive working environment on set. “From making a conscious decision to avoid preachy content to building amazing bonds offscreen, it all reflects well on-screen in the interest of all generations. Aanjjan ji and Bharati ji on the sets never fail to surprise us with the hard work and motivation they bring daily. The way Aanjjan Ji comes so well prepared with all his lines learnt continues to inspire me to be a better actor,” the actor mentioned.

Recalling the time when he used to watch the show as a child, Sumeet said that it ‘amazed’ him even then. Sharing that he wants to ensure that the team continues to give their best and highlight important and relevant topics, he added, “Social issues that we bring about have such a high impact amongst our viewers, and it truly assures us that we’re giving our best daily.”

Given Wagle Ki Duniya sees many actors coming in as guests and special role, Sumeet Raghvan too has his wish list ready. Picking Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who was also part of the original series, the actor said, “Someday, I wish and hope that Shah Rukh Khan would visit us and be a part of our show. It will be a blessing. It would be very apt since he incidentally also did a cameo in the original series.” SRK played a reckless driver who hits Mr Wagle (Anjan Srivastava) and is later taken to the police station. He was also schooled by Wagle for smoking inside the police station in the episode.

Pariva Pranati, who plays Vandana, Rajesh Wagle’s wife in the show also narrated a fan incident that left an impact on the team. She shared how a viewer from the United States reached out to them saying how much she and her family loves the show. “It was truly surprising and unexpected. We continue to keep the episodes realistic and contribute from the nuances of daily life, ensuring we always stay connected with our fans. Also, a huge amount of credit goes to our bond that has been built over time. We bond over food, music and loads of nok jhok. The Sr. Wagles also play a huge role. Bharati Ji is so full of energy on the sets and keeps us motivated at all times.”

Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey airs 9 pm, Monday-Friday on Sony SAB