Shah Rukh Khan asks Ekta Kapoor about the love of her life

Shah Rukh Khan and Ekta Kapoor will be sharing screen space in this upcoming video. Shah Rukh Khan and Ekta Kapoor will be sharing screen space in this upcoming video.

In a recent video posted by Ekta Kapoor on Twitter, the TV czar and Shah Rukh Khan are seen having a candid chat about love. In the short video, Ekta can be seen smiling coyly after Shah Rukh asks her about her love life as she just says, “I love you sir”. The video was later removed but various fan pages of the star are sharing the same.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in by the Balaji Telefilms head to kick-start the reboot of her much-loved show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The second season of the show features Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan playing the roles of Prerna and Anurag, respectively. Bigg Boss star Hina Khan is said to be playing the role of Komolika in the reboot.

[Video] : Lovely Ekta Kapoor will melt your heart for sure.@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/eT0HsGYhTK — Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamsrkfc) August 23, 2018

A source informed the publication, “Following a brainstorming session, Ekta decided to join in and the two discuss timeless romance on camera with SRK playfully prodding Ekta about her love life.”

Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay went on air in 2001 with Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in lead roles. The reboot has been highly anticipated by the audience as it promises to bring back the romance of its title characters Anurag and Prerna.

It is yet to be seen how the reboot will be modified to keep up with the current times. The teaser of the reboot was earlier posted by Ekta Kapoor and it reminded the viewers of the original show.

