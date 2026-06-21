Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra saved Comedy Nights with Kapil from early cancellation

After finding success with the reality show Comedy Circus, comedian Kapil Sharma decided to take things a step further in 2013. Along with his close friend and collaborator Preeti Simoes, he launched Comedy Nights with Kapil. Initially underestimated by many, the comedy show soon found its footing, with appearances by stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Dharmendra boosting its popularity.

In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Preeti Simoes, producer of Ma Hai Na, looks back on the journey of Comedy Nights with Kapil. She also spoke about downfall of the comedy show.

‘Everyone thought Comedy Nights with Kapil would shut down after 10-15 episodes’

Sharing how the game-changer Comedy Nights With Kapil started, Preeti Simoes recalled, “Comedy Nights With Kapil was Kapil’s idea. He was done with competitive comedy shows like Comedy Circus, and it was time for him to explore himself. We were loosely inspired by Kumars at 42, and as we progressed, it became magical. When we went to the channel, they told us, ‘Who will come for the show, you won’t get celebs.’ They thought we would only get TV stars who are friends, but we had a very big dream. We wanted to bring a new world to people.”