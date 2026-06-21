Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra saved Comedy Nights with Kapil from early cancellation
In an exclusive interview, TV producer Preeti Simoes looks back on the success of Comedy Nights with Kapil. She also revealed how appearances by Dharmendra and Shah Rukh Khan helped the show gain momentum.
After finding success with the reality show Comedy Circus, comedian Kapil Sharma decided to take things a step further in 2013. Along with his close friend and collaborator Preeti Simoes, he launched Comedy Nights with Kapil. Initially underestimated by many, the comedy show soon found its footing, with appearances by stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Dharmendra boosting its popularity.
In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Preeti Simoes, producer of Ma Hai Na, looks back on the journey of Comedy Nights with Kapil. She also spoke about downfall of the comedy show.
‘Everyone thought Comedy Nights with Kapil would shut down after 10-15 episodes’
Sharing how the game-changer Comedy Nights With Kapil started, Preeti Simoes recalled, “Comedy Nights With Kapil was Kapil’s idea. He was done with competitive comedy shows like Comedy Circus, and it was time for him to explore himself. We were loosely inspired by Kumars at 42, and as we progressed, it became magical. When we went to the channel, they told us, ‘Who will come for the show, you won’t get celebs.’ They thought we would only get TV stars who are friends, but we had a very big dream. We wanted to bring a new world to people.”
Recalling how they managed to bring Dharmendra as the first guest, Preeti added, “I remember we had gone to Dharam Sir’s house. We walked in and used the Punjabi card. He was very welcoming. We explained the show to him, and he agreed to come as the first guest. We just looked at each other in disbelief that Dharmendra was the first guest. We were very excited; that’s how we took off. Then celebrities kept coming. Fourth episode, Shah Rukh Khan came. Because Rohit Shetty was an ex-judge of Comedy Circus, he came to help us and promote Chennai Express. Once Shah Rukh Khan came, we couldn’t believe it. The day we became big was when SRK sir called us and said he wanted to celebrate the success of Chennai Express on our show. We didn’t approach him; he called. That day we realized we had become big. Before that, we were underdogs. Everyone thought we would shut down after 10-15 episodes, and we were all the rejected maal from Comedy Circus. It had started with zero expectations.”
Comedy Nights With Kapil’s downfall
Just as Comedy Nights With Kapil was reaching new heights, a string of unexpected setbacks, from a fire that destroyed its set to creative challenges, left the team feeling that the show had been “jinxed.”
Preeti Simoes recalled, “We truly believed that the show got jinxed. The set caught fire. That set was very special for us. The set was a godown in Film City. It didn’t even have a soundproof roof. When it rained, the shoot would stop, and celebs would wait for the rain to stop. Because it was that kind of set, it caught fire. So Colors was gracious enough to give us the Bigg Boss set to shoot. We never stopped with the telecast. Celebrities came to Lonavala to shoot the episodes. Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar came to Lonavala to shoot. Eventually, what happened with the show, the fights were unheard of. We used to have very weak scripts or no guests on some days. By then, people didn’t know a Manoj Bajpayee could be on a comedy show, but magic would happen, and those episodes would be the funniest. So I truly think the show got jinxed in between.”
In 2016, following a fallout with Colors TV, Kapil Sharma and his team moved to Sony TV. However, The Kapil Sharma Show went off air in 2023 after Kapil’s much-publicised mid-air altercation with Sunil Grover. The comedian made a strong comeback the following year with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The show has since completed four successful seasons, with its fifth season expected to premiere soon.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More