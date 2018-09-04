Shah Rukh Khan was the original choice for Bigg Boss, says Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared on Bigg Boss’ several seasons before. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared on Bigg Boss’ several seasons before.

Over the years, Salman Khan has become the face of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. But what if we tell you the offer was first made to Shah Rukh Khan? Well yes, at the launch of Bigg Boss Season 12 in Goa, Salman revealed that the show was first offered to Bollywood’s King Khan.

Talking to indianexpress.com about a vichitra jodi in Bollywood, Salman Khan said, “Sanjay Dutt and me. We hosted season 5 together. So, he is the best choice for me. Also taking you back, I will choose Shah Rukh Khan. Not many know that SRK was the original choice for Bigg Boss. But he had a shoulder injury and so it came to me. I thank him for this.”

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan promoted his film Raees on Bigg Boss. We also saw him making a special appearance in Salman’s film Tubelight. So, when asked if they are planning to do a full-fledged film together, Salman said, “I will work with him if we get a good script. He was kind enough to appear in Tubelight. And I will also be seen in Zero.”

Meanwhile, the actors will be seen together in the 10 Ka Dum finale episode this weekend.

Bigg Boss 12 will start airing on Colors from September 16.

