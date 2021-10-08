‘Shah Rukh and Gauri brought up Aryan well’: Rahul Vaidya’s old video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan- Gauri Khan’s son Aryan who was arrested on Saturday night, is up for a bail appeal today. Ahead of the same, a throwback video of Rahul Vaidya praising the superstar’s son has gone viral. In the video posted earlier this year, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist talks about encountering Aryan at a lounge, and how his humility impressed him.

The singer talks about being introduced to the ‘charming’ Aryan by a friend late at night while he stepped out from the lounge party. He added that while there was a chaos given the security was not allowing him to enter, he dealt with it patiently, without having ‘airs of being Shah Rukh Khan’s son’.

“I met this very charming, young, and good-looking boy. He was none other than Aryan Khan. You know the reason, I am making this video is because the security guards were not allowing him to enter the lounge. Obviously because of security reasons, some band issue. It is a very common thing – hoti rehti hain yeh sab cheezein (such things happen). He was so patiently standing there. He had no airs about being Mr Shah Rukh Khan’s son. He is so fresh in my mind because I loved the one-minute teaser of Lion King, where he says ‘Mufasa ka beta’. I think that is quite unbelievable. I just want to congratulate Khan saab and Gauri ji for raising him up so well, that shows. He had no arrogance,” Rahul Vaidya shared.

The singer further revealed that even when he asked Aryan to come along, he asked Rahul to frst take the security guard’s permission. The bouncers on realising who he was, did allow him and he went in, to wish a friend on his birthday.

Praising Aryan further and wishing him luck, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant said, “He patiently came in…amazing aura, young bright-looking kid. And I think he has a great future ahead. All the best Aryan. You are a great guy. It was a pleasure to see you last night.”

Aryan Khan was arrested after a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on the cruise ship Cordelia Cruises’ Empress. A rave party was allegedly taking place on the ship. Other than Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar were also arrested. The court sent Aryan to judicial custody on Thursday and his bail plea is being heard.