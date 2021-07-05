Shagufta Ali says she’s broke, unwell: ‘Never thought will face such a situation after working for 36 years’

Veteran actor Shagufta Ali has opened up about facing a hard time in her personal life. The Saans actor has revealed that she is facing major financial crunch, and needs aid to help deal with medical issues.

Shagufta shared that she was detected with third-stage breast cancer a few years back but recovered well. She had a few accidents on sets and even had to get operated. The actor’s health deteriorated in the last four years after she was diagnosed with diabetes. “I have pain in my feet and even numbness. The high blood sugar level has even harmed my eyes and I need to get proper medical aid,” she told indianexpress.com.

Last seen in Bepannaah, the actor said that she was apprehensive about opening up about the tough time in her life. “I know someone, who is more like a daughter to me. She knew about everything and told me that it was high time I talk about it, so that I get help. While I wasn’t sure, I took it as Allah’s will and decided to seek help.”

She shared that while most have been shocked after her revelations, she is yet to receive help. On being asked if she spoke to her producers and colleagues, Shagufta Ali said, “I am quite close to Neena ji (Neena Gupta), and had told her about it. She did help me earlier, and so did Sumeet Raghavan and Sushant Singh. I am thankful to them. And now CINTAA has also reached out, and I will discuss the matter with them.”

The 54-year-old said that more than monetary help, she wants to work again once her health permits. “Till the time I don’t get fit I need some financial help. Because I have to pay off liabilities, loans, bills. I also have to look after my mother, and for the same I need money,” she shared.

The actor added that she never had any paucity of work for 32 years, however, the last four years have been difficult, “I always thought it was a rough patch and things will be fine. However, it went on to become a very long patch.” To survive the same, she sold off her car and jewellery and has even used up all her savings. “I never had too much saved. Whatever I earned, I spent it on necessities as I had a lot of responsibilities,” she added.

While Shagufta Ali doesn’t regret not having a partner in life, she misses her father and brother, who passed away a few years back. “They would have given me moral support. As of now, my mother is my backbone. She is my emotional support.”

The actor said, “I never thought that after working for 36 years, I would ever face such a situation. I hope no one ever faces such difficult times. I just pray to Allah that he helps me and everyone who is having a tough time.”