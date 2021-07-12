Shagufta Ali gets Rs 5 lakh cheque from Dance Deewane, Rohit Shetty comes to her aid: ‘New hope’

Senior actor Shagufta Ali recently opened up about facing a tough time in life. With hardly any work coming her way in the last four years, the actor said that she was broke, and sought financial help for her medical treatment. On Sunday, she was invited to Dance Deewane, where the team presented her with Rs 5 lakh. Overwhelmed with the love and respect, the Saans actor said that she was left speechless when judge Madhuri Dixit handed over the cheque to her.

“I was invited by Colors to come on the stage and talk about my life and issues I was facing. Firstly, I am a huge fan of the talent on the show and was so excited to meet all of them. To be back in front of the camera was another temptation, and then I thought maybe I would be able to reach more people if I share my ordeal on the platform. It was so shocking for me when I was given the cheque. I couldn’t find words to even react,” shared Shagufta Ali, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Talking further about her experience on the show, the actor said that it was quite an emotional moment for her. On the stage, she shared about fighting cancer a few years back, and how the side effects of chemotherapy caused diabetes. Shagufta also shared about not getting a good project for the last four years, and her savings trickling out.

The 54-year-old said, “It was so touching when Madhuri Dixit remembered details of her project together, years back. I went on the show on a whim, little did I know that they would honour me and give me so much love. Everyone was so sweet to me that I was overwhelmed.”

It’s been a week since the Bepannaah actor opened up about the trouble in her life. Sharing that while it’s still a ‘long way’, she is touched by people coming forward to help her, “Johny Lever bhai, Rohit Shetty came ahead to give me financial aid. It has given me new hopes and I am positive that I will be able to fight this situation. I can’t wait to resume work once my health permits.”

Not many know that the actor has been part of CINTAA’s committee. The artist’s body has been in touch with her, however, given there is a lot of formality, she is still waiting for help to come her way.

As of now, Shagufta Ali is recovering and also taking care of her ailing mother, and hoping to get back on the sets soon.