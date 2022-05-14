Shaan says people enjoy reality shows and ‘then call it fake’: ‘You cannot fake talent, singing is always genuine’

Singer Shaan has been a part of many music reality shows – as a host and a judge, and the singer shared in a recent interview that the channel might employ various tactics to boost their TRPs. But he added that even though they try some tricks, no one can fake talent in a music reality show.

Talking to Zoom Digital, Shaan said, “If we talk about music shows, one thing you cannot fake and that is your talent. Your singing will always be genuine.” He agreed that sometimes, people who have appeared on another reality show are hired to make the show popular. “So this is one kind of vision and one way to make a show popular. But people enjoy these shows and then call it fake. The shows get TRPs which means people watch it. If people are enjoying it that means they are loving these fake things only. So, I don’t understand why they are pointing a finger at it then,” he said.

Shaan has not appeared in a music reality show in a while and he shared that till the time he used to be a part of these shows, he never gave a comment based on someone else’s instructions. “The shows weren’t scripted. And if at all such situations arrived, I have clearly disagreed to do so. Also, if I already know someone who is appearing in the show, I never act as if we are meeting for the first time,” he said.

Shaan is now set to host Mika Singh-led reality show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. Shaan previously told indianexpress.com, “If you look at Mika, he has been busy with his life, traveling across the world for work and focussing on his work. There’s no time to meet someone, hence it’s actually a great way. Hence, I too may have been open to this idea.”

Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti will air on Star Bharat.