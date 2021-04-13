Shaadi Mubarak actor Manav Gohil tests positive for Covid-19, cast and crew isolated and tested

Popular television actor Manav Gohil, who plays the lead in Shaadi Mubarak, has tested positive for the coronavirus. With just mild symptoms, the actor is currently under home quarantine. Other team members of the show have also been tested as a precautionary measure.

Confirming the development, producer Sumeet Mittal in a statement shared that post Manav’s reports, the cast and crew were isolated and the set was sterilised as per the protocol. He also shared that they are constantly in touch with the health authorities as the safety of his team is his utmost priority.

“Actor Manav Gohil who is an integral part of the TV show Shaadi Mubarak has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, he received medical help and has quarantined himself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to,” shared Sumeet Mittal.

The increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has left a huge impact in television and film shoots. While Akshay Kumar, along with 45 Ram Setu crew members, tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, popular TV show Wagle Ki Duniya shoot got cancelled last week after a few cast and crew contracted the virus.

To avoid further issues, Indian Films and TV Producers Council on Sunday shared that it has asked producers to get crew members tested every 15 days after multiple cases of the coronavirus on sets have halted shoots. The development comes in force after the state government announced stricter measure to ‘break the chain’. The IFTPC has also insisted that antigen tests shall be done every week for additional safety. As per the representative body, it has already received confirmation that more than 9000 tests have been conducted by 90 television shows.

“The broadcasters have graciously borne the cost of the test. The producers have been urged to create a bio-bubble of the sets and post production facilities for total safety,” JD Majethia, Chairman TV and Web wing, IFTPC said in a statement.