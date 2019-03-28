Sex and the City follow-up TV series in the works

A follow-up on Sex and the City television series is in development, the makers have announced.

According to Deadline, the new show will be based on Candace Bushnell’s forthcoming non-fiction book, Is There Still Sex in the City? that picks up where her original left off.

Again set in New York, the show will explore themes of sex, love and dating after the age of 50.

The rights have been acquired by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content to develop as a TV series.

Bushnell will pen the pilot script and serve as an executive producer on the project, along with Liza Chasin from 3dot Productions and Robyn Meisinger from Anonymous Content.

It is, however, unclear whether the original cast – Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall – will be part of the new project after Cattrall said she is done playing Samantha.

Set between the Upper East Side of Manhattan and a country enclave known as The Village, the book looks at love and life from all angles-marriage and children, divorce and bereavement, as well as the very real pressures on women to maintain their youth and have it all.

“At one time, fifty something meant the beginning of retirement-working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle. In short, retirement age folks weren’t meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier…

“But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of fifty- and sixty something women look like today and I’m thrilled to be reflecting the rich, complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen,” Bushnell said.

Published by Grove Press, Is There Still Sex in the City? will hit the bookshelves on August 6.