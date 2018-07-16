Senthil Ganesh wins Super Singer Season 6

Super Singer Season 6: Senthil Ganesh won the title along with the top prize which is a house worth Rs 50 lakh. Super Singer Season 6: Senthil Ganesh won the title along with the top prize which is a house worth Rs 50 lakh.

The grand finale of music reality show Super Singer Season 6 took place on Sunday. Leading musicians of Tamil cinema and actor Vijay Sethupathi attended the gala event that lasted for a little over six hours. The title winner of the season was announced based on the individual score and votes each contestant received from the judges and the audience, respectively. Folk singer Senthil Ganesh won the title along with the top prize which is a house worth Rs 50 lakh. It was in addition to the opportunity to collaborate with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman.

Rakshitha emerged as the first runner-up and went home with gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh. Malavika ended the competition with Rs 2 lakh in her kitty.

Sreekanth, who also made a mark in the season with his sense of humor, was also assured an opportunity to sing in a Rahman album. He was one of the six finalists of the season. Anirudh and Shakthi were the other two finalists.

Contestant Rajalakshmi was given ‘Makkalin Kural’ (the people’s choice) award along with Rs 5 lakh cash prize. Rajalakshmi donated her prize money to support the education of children of the weaver’s association.

Unnikrishnan, Swetha Mohan, Anuradha Sriram and Benny Dayal were in the jury of Super Singer Season 6.

