Friday, January 24, 2020

TV actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide: Reports

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Updated: January 24, 2020 11:24:58 pm
Sejal Sharma Sejal Sharma was 21.

TV actor Sejal Sharma, best known for her role of Simmi Khosla in Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, reportedly, committed suicide on Friday. There’s no information yet on what caused her to take this drastic step.

Jasmin Bhasin confirmed the news of her Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji co-star Sejal Sharma’s demise.

Jasmin posted on Instagram, “It’s unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened. Rip @i_sejalsharmaofficial.”

When indianexpress.com reached out to Jasmin Bhasin, the actor shared that she has no idea why Sejal took her life.

Besides Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Sejal Sharma was seen in &TV’s Laal Ishq and Zing’s Zindagi U. She also starred in Being Indian’s web series Azad Parinde.

The news of Sejal’s death comes a month after actor Kushal Punjabi took his life after suffering from depression.

Sejal Sharma’s last rites will be held in her hometown Udaipur.

