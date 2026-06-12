Sejal Pawar goes off Instagram days after apologising for controversial cadaver comments

While the “Rs 370 Biryani” controversy had already put comedian Pranit More under scrutiny, another controversy linked to his show has now come to light, this time involving MBBS student Sejal Pawar. Following widespread backlash over her remarks about cadavers in an old video clip, Sejal appears to have deactivated her Instagram account. The controversy began when an old video of Sejal from Pranit’s show resurfaced online amid the ongoing Rs 370 biryani row. The clip quickly went viral and drew sharp criticism on social media for her comments regarding cadavers.

Sejal, who had over two lakh followers on Instagram, has now deactivated her account. Users attempting to access her profile are met with the message: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

Sejal Pawar deactivates Instagram handle. Sejal Pawar deactivates Instagram handle.

The development comes days after Sejal Pawar issued a public apology. In a video shared on Instagram, Sejal said, “A small clip from a show I attended three months ago is going viral. I am very sorry that it happened. I said a very wrong thing. I had not intentionally done that. It is very bad to see the kind of narrative that has been set around this. I just want to say that in the beginning, I mentioned twice that we respect cadavers. I accept my mistake.”

She continued, “When I went on that show, it was my first-ever comedy show. I had no idea that a video from months ago would go viral now. I am never going to justify what I did. I won’t take the wrong side. I wanted to apologise publicly and assure everyone that you will never see me repeating something like that again.”

Calling herself naive, she added, “Social media is huge and people are calling this out for the right reasons. I didn’t know what I was saying at the show. If you watch the entire segment, you’ll see me singing and participating in other activities. It is a small portion that was wrong and I shouldn’t have done that as a responsible person. I will make sure that I never comment on anything like that again. I am sorry for hurting your sentiments. I am sorry.”

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Soon after the video gained traction online, Mumbai’s King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM Hospital) launched an internal inquiry into the matter.

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Dr. Harish M. Patha said on Friday, “Yesterday, we received information that a video was being widely circulated on social media where one of our students was seen making objectionable comments about dead bodies. This is highly unacceptable. We are highly sensitive about respecting the dead, especially when someone donates their body for medical education with a lot of emotions.”

He further stated, “I constituted a two-member committee yesterday to inquire into the matter, and by late evening today I expect their report, after which appropriate action will be taken. I informed Dr. Shailesh Mohite, Dean of Nair Hospital, and the Director, Medical Education and Major Hospitals, BMC, that we have set up an inquiry. Action will be taken based on the inquiry report.”

Following the cadaver remarks controversy, the All India Medical Students’ Association condemned what it described as the “insensitive, irresponsible, and disrespectful portrayal” of cadavers and body donors.

In its statement, the association said, “Every cadaver represents a noble individual who made the selfless decision of body donation for the advancement of medical education and scientific learning. It is because of these donors that generations of medical students are able to learn human anatomy and become doctors dedicated to saving countless lives. Such contributions deserve the highest degree of dignity, gratitude, and respect.”

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The statement further urged authorities to take action, saying, “We also urge the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, to urgently intervene and ensure that such insensitive content, which disrespects body donors, medical ethics, and human dignity, is not promoted, broadcast, or circulated on any platform in the future.”

The video featuring Sejal Pawar resurfaced at a time when Pranit More himself was facing criticism over a recent show segment involving an audience member identified as Himanshu Jangra. During the interaction, Himanshu recalled spending Rs 370 on biryani during a date and suggested that the woman owed him physical intimacy in return. The anecdote received cheers and laughter from parts of the audience, as well as from Pranit, sparking outrage online.