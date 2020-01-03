Seema Biswas to make TV comeback with Star Plus show Dadi Amma Maan Jao

Dadi Amma Maan Jao will reportedly go on air from February. Dadi Amma Maan Jao will reportedly go on air from February.

Star Plus is set to launch its next Dadi Amma Maan Jao soon. Acclaimed actor Seema Biswas will play the titular role in the family drama. The limited series is being bankrolled by Rajshri Productions. While veteran actor Mohan Joshi will play her husband, young television faces Sheen Dass and Anagha Bhosle have been roped in as the granddaughters, and the storytelling will be from their perspective.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The show will be about a Marathi middle class joint family. While the grandparents will be the head of the family, they will have a very childlike personality. Extremely close to their granddaughters, the elderly couple will be seen having a lot of fun with them. Apart from the usual drama, the makers will also push the importance of social and moral values through their show.”

Reportedly, the show will go on air from February and replace Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

On Friday, Star Plus released the first promo of the show. Depicting the fun bond, the two young girls are seen helping their grandmother walk on high heels as she prepares for her golden jubilee anniversary celebration. While she struggles her way, her husband cracks a joke that if she breaks a bone in this age, it would be hard to heal.

Not someone to give in, the granny retorts that she will make sure that she looks taller than him at the party. In their cute squabble, the elderly couple falls down, while the granddaughters lovingly look at them saying that they are no less than 75 years old kids.

Watch the promo of Dadi Amma Maan Jao here:

Apart from the mentioned actors, the series will star Ankit Raizada and Abhishek Singh Pathania as the male leads. Other cast members also include Khalid Siddiqui, Shilpa Tulaskar, Rudra Kaushish and Sachin Parikh among more.

This is not the first time that Seema Biswas will be seen on television. The Bandit Queen actor was earlier part of Gautam Rode starrer Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani.

Dadi Amma Maan Jao will also mark the comeback of Mohan Joshi, who has been missing from the small screen for a long time.

