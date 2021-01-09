Sean Bean reveals he reacted with ‘horror and disbelief’ on Ned Stark’s death

Sean Bean has opened up about his character’s iconic death scene in HBO’s Game of Thrones. His character Lord Eddard Stark, affectionately called Ned, was the patriarch of House Stark and the primary protagonist before he was beheaded in the first season.

Bean, who has a reputation of dying in TV shows and movies, revealed while talking to Entertainment Weekly as to what was going through his head during the filming of the scene. He said, “It was horror and disbelief — that Joffrey changed his mind (about exiling Ned) — and then resignation and (realizing that he was) seeing his daughter for the last time, Arya. I was trying to think of all four (things). It wasn’t just, ‘Oh God, I’m getting my head chopped off.’ Those mix of feelings is what made it what it was, I suppose.”

He added, “It took like a whole day or so to film it and you so you have to just keep focused on the fact that you’re about to meet your death without messing around. I was very hot at the time, so that probably helped. And everybody else’s reactions were fantastic — Cersei and the kids. It was very moving with a lot of pathos in that scene. Then I put my head in the block and I was finished for the day.”

Ned’s death was only the first among shocking major character deaths for which Game of Thrones became known. Back then, it was rare for a TV show to kill its main character in such an unexpected way. But soon after, this became a staple for GoT.

One of the most popular TV shows ever, Game of Thrones, based on George RR Martin’s fantasy book series A Song of Ice and Fire, ended with its eighth season in 2019.