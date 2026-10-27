‘Masseur, trapped’: Scout OP’s girlfriend confronts him over closeness with Love Gill

The growing closeness between gamer Scout OP and Punjabi actress Love Gill on the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 20 has been drawing attention. When Salman brought up the subject a few weeks ago, the contestants avoided addressing it directly. However, their equation became a topic of discussion once again when Rohit Shetty raised it during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. What blew up the issue further was Scout’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani’s reaction to the equation.

Kaashvi alleged that Love Gill had trapped and manipulated her boyfriend Scout OP to grow closer to him. Following Kaashvi’s reaction, several viewers came out in support of Love, calling Kaashvi’s remarks biased. Kamya Panjabi, Manu Punjabi, Gauahar Khan and Nassir Khan, among others, have also backed Love.

Everything wrong with Scout OP and Love Gill’s ‘sibling bond’

Scout OP and Love Gill started as good friends on Bigg Boss 20. Their friendship soon evolved into a sibling-like bond with fellow contestant Yung DSA. Until three weeks ago, the trio was inseparable, but things began to get complicated as Scout and Love grew increasingly close. Scout appeared to develop romantic feelings for Love, although he never expressed them directly to her. During a conversation with Yung, Scout wrote on the grass that he was confused about his feelings for Love.

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Although Yung advised Scout to maintain boundaries, and Scout did the same, he continued to give Love massages and engage in playful physical interactions with her. Their growing physical closeness became so noticeable that host Salman Khan addressed the issue two weeks ago. At the time, both Scout and Love dismissed the speculation, maintaining that there was nothing inappropriate about their interactions. Love even told Salman that she shared a similar level of physical closeness with her brothers in real life.

Last week, Scout was seen massaging Love’s shoulders and thighs while covering them with a blanket. Shortly afterwards, Love was heard making sounds suggesting she was in pain. The interaction drew criticism over how it appeared on screen. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Rohit Shetty addressed the incident, telling both contestants that their actions were being misinterpreted by viewers and appeared vulgar. He said, “One thing that is coming across very wrong, even Salman Bhai tried to hint at it, is when you guys come close, and he is massaging your legs or neck. It’s not looking good at all. A wrong image is being portrayed. This is affecting you in a very different way. Scout, you have to be very careful since you have a personal life outside. It is looking wrong. Love, you are a girl. It’s a double-edged sword, but I am only saying what’s coming across.”

While Love Gill and Scout OP defended their actions, Scout’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani entered the show to confront them over their behaviour. However, her intervention further complicated matters, as she placed the blame solely on Love, accusing her of manipulating Scout into developing feelings for her.

Scout OP’s girlfriend Kaashvi blames Love Gill

Addressing the issue, Kaashi told Scout, “How is your massage parlour going, Tanmay?” She then asked Love, “Do you really do all this with your brothers? Even those who are not your real brothers?” Love replied, “It’s not like that. I don’t know what’s being shown outside. I was in pain, so he just helped me. It was very clear.” Kaashvi added, “When Aamrapaliji told you that it was wrong, didn’t you think about how I would feel outside?” Love replied, “I always made it clear that I never found his intentions wrong. This never felt wrong.”

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Kaashvi then told Scout, “You are on national television. Everything is zoomed in, whether you touch or write on grass. What soft corner and feelings or confusions were you talking about? How did you think you could compare me with her? Do you not know your boundaries? Do I need to be physically present in a room for you to remember your boundaries? People are singing love songs to visuals of you pressing her legs or carrying her. It makes me feel disgusted; my family is embarrassed. Everyone is uncomfortable.” Scout replied, “I am genuinely saying there were no bad intentions. The soft corner comment was as a sister. I only compared her to you for the way she took care of me. There was nothing more than that.”

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Kaashvi further told Scout, “Are you there to be taken care of? If you wanted to feel at home, you shouldn’t have come on the show. No one feels wrong when you speak to Kanika, but this angle looks vulgar. No amount of money could have gotten me here on this stage, but this is not the real you. You are chasing a girl like a background character now. It’s time for you to change everything, draw the line, and cut her out. We cannot see you become a masseur. Your audience despises her. You have been so emotionally manipulated that she trapped you, and now you are stuck.”

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After this, Love Gill broke down and blamed OP Scout for ruining her career and image. She said after the show, she will only have to defend this tag rather than focus on work.

Love Gill breaks down, receives support from the audience

While Kaashvi’s confrontation became an eye-opener for Scout, it also backfired, as Kaashvi only blamed Love. The audience rallied behind Love and called out Kaashvi for her reaction. Kamya Panjabi wrote on X, “If the bond was real, he would set boundaries, not cut ties. Blaming the other girl for ‘manipulation’ just to protect your own committed partner is disgusting and small-minded. Stop pulling another woman down to save your man. Hold him accountable!” Gauahar Khan commented, “Feeling very bad for Love Gill, the perception is very unfair.”

If the bond was real, he would set boundaries, not cut ties. Blaming the other girl for “manipulation” just to protect your own committed partner is disgusting and small-minded. Stop pulling another woman down to save your man. Hold him accountable!

#Spineless #SmallMinded — Kamya Punjabi Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 25, 2026

Nasirr Khan shared a video on social media where he said, “I feel Bigg Boss should call Love Gill and show her Kaashvi’s statement, so that her heart and mind are at peace. As a girl and a single person, the impact of such allegations is severe. She needs assurance.”

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After Kaashvi’s feedback, Love Gill’s team also issued a statement which read, “The human heart can only take so much before silence becomes a scream. Watching Love Gill stand utterly alone tonight – defenseless while her entire character was torn to shreds on national television – was nothing short of agonizing. Her family is destroyed. Shattered into pieces. Imagine being a mother, sitting at home, helpless as you watch the world ruthlessly vilify the daughter you raised. Imagine watching her take the blame for a man’s uncurbed emotions, while opportunistic influencers and clout-chasers turn her pain into content for likes, views, and headlines. Have we completely stripped away our humanity? Do we even care what happens to a soul when it’s thrown under the bus?”

The statement further read, “From day one, Love’s boundaries were clear: Scout was a brother to her. Period. Yet, the moment a grown man blurred those boundaries and confessed his feelings, society executed its oldest, most toxic double standard: blame the woman. Why is a grown man treated like a victim of hypnosis, while a girl is painted as a calculated temptress? Why is she expected to carry the burden, the shame, and the humiliation for feelings she never asked for and never reciprocated? Love shouldn’t have to bleed to protect another woman’s fragile reality. She shouldn’t have to surrender her dignity just because someone else lacks the courage to hold their own partner accountable. Love Gill didn’t just stand there in silence tonight-she endured a public execution of her character. She deserved to be heard, respected, and protected. Instead, she was humiliated and sacrificed at the altar of public judgment. No woman should ever have to pay for a man’s choices. No family should ever have to watch their child be broken like this. Love Gill deserved empathy, not cruelty. She deserved justice, not a character assassination.”

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With the backlash, Kaashvi also issued a clarification on social media. She wrote, “I intended to address Scout, call out the mistakes I felt he had made, and hold him accountable for his actions. However, in doing so, I realise that some of the words I used were insensitive towards other people involved. Regardless of what I was feeling at the time, it is not my place to pass judgements on someone else’s intentions or character, and I could have expressed myself better. I never intended to direct hate towards another woman or encourage anyone to target her. Like, I understand that my words carry weight, and I take responsibility for how they may have come across. Watching all the “She knows what she’s doing”, “it’s her strategy” content clouded my emotions, but I should have known better. It’s not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I’ve hurt.”

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Post the controversy, Love Gill and Scout OP have gone their separate ways. While Love has been struggling emotionally with the fallout, Scout has distanced himself from her.