Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick gets his own show

The 35-year-old Scott Disick, the father to Kourtney Kardashian's three kids, is getting his own reality series that has been titled Flip it like Disick.

Flip It like Disick will follow Scott Disick on his adventures remodeling and selling celebrity real estate. (Photo: Scott Roth/Twitter)

The “lord,” as in Scott Disick, is spinning off and flipping out of the Kardashian family bubble with his own E! show.

The father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children and a frequent face on Keeping Up with the Kardashians will star in Flip It like Disick, which will follow him on his adventures remodeling and selling celebrity real estate.

Disick began developing property nearly five years ago.

On the show, viewers will learn more about his eye for design and his team, including Willa Ford, the former pop singer turned interior designer; Disick’s best friend and business partner, Benny Luciano; and their contractor, Miki Moor.

The eight-episode, one-hour series will air this summer.

Disick jokingly bought his lordship online several years ago, complete with a knighting ceremony.

