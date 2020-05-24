Schitt’s Creek bows out with a bang

Schitt’s Creek is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: CBC Television) Schitt’s Creek is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: CBC Television)

A heartwarming, hilarious show that is a complete crowd-pleaser – How often does that happen? And with the significant rise in the production of series and sitcoms of late thanks to various OTT platforms, the quality has somewhat decreased. Coming by a truly funny show that makes you laugh out loud is a rarity these days. However, the Canadian television show Schitt’s Creek ticks all the boxes of the genre, and how.

Revolving around the lives of the wealthy Rose family whose fortune takes a turn for the worse as they go bankrupt, Schitt’s Creek has been created by the talented father-son duo of Dan and Eugene Levy. It stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire and a host of other credible actors. Transforming something as tragic and woeful as bankruptcy into comedy must have been something of a task. But the flow of the show is so seamless and smooth that everything appears effortless and, for lack of a better word, plain. But I mean that in the best possible way. A lot of the times artistes take something simple and make it complicated by adding (unnecessary) layers to it to appeal to a certain type of viewer. And the critics and audience frequently make the mistake that something that comes by naturally and has a commercial value to it would not be as artistic. However, Schitt’s Creek is proof that you just need to have a clear vision and a taste for comedy to get it right.

The first season aired five years ago, on January 13, 2015, and it completed its sixth and final season on CBC Television only last month. However, for those of us who have been following the show on Netflix, the final season started streaming only from May 14. The show started on a bit of an overdone comedic tone which I had seen in the previous episodes. And at first, it seemed like the series could have ended with a bang with the fifth season itself. But the makers brought in the old pace and some refreshing change and twists in the middle to salvage that one final bow. And what a bow it was! Emotional, funny and thoroughly entertaining. Almost made me wish that the show was not ending, especially after watching the swan song. But co-creator and actor Dan Levy thinks differently.

“It was important for me that this show remains something that people cherish and that people go back to and revisit year after year or put on when they’re feeling blue. And in order to do that, you really need to be aware of when is the right time to say goodbye,” Dan told AP.

And maybe he is right. To end on a peak and to retire gracefully is the best way to say goodbye.

Of course, it goes without saying that I will miss the steadfastness and patience of Johnny Rose, the crazy eccentricities of Moira Rose (a brilliant Catherine O’Hara), Alexis Rose’s wonderful display of heart, humour and confidence and the passion with which David Rose held on to his beliefs and choices. And yes, there were some tears that were wiped as David said ‘I do’ at last, but isn’t it better to remember them like this? ‘Schitt’s Creek — a show that set a gold standard for portrayal of same-sex and familial love within a comedic situation.’

The show is streaming on Netflix.

