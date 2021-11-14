Sayantani Ghosh set to tie the knot with Anugrah Tiwari on December 5, wants wedding to be ‘simple, honest, intimate’

Popular television actor Sayantani Ghosh is set to get married to longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari on December 5. The wedding, a close-knit affair, will be held in her hometown Kolkata. The couple also plans on holding a reception in Anugrah’s hometown, Jaipur. Sayantani and Anugrah, who is in the fitness industry, have been together for more than eight years. In a recent interview, the Sanjivani actor said that the ceremonies will be a reflection of them as a couple — ‘simple, honest and intimate’.

“I have always wanted my wedding to be intimate, simple, heartfelt and honest, as that’s how my journey with Anugrah has been. Besides, while growing up, I have often seen the bride and the groom go through so much pressure. I want to enjoy my wedding, be carefree, mingle with the guests and eat to my heart’s content. While growing up, I would tell my mother that two must-haves on the menu at my wedding are paan and ice cream. That’s what I am going to be eating the most at my wedding,” she told ETimes.

Sayantani added, “We have had our share of ups and downs, but each experience has made our relationship stronger. We believe that the only thing that matters, in the end, is our love for each other and our families, and the presence of our loved ones. So, I want to enjoy this special day only with our family and close ones.”

The actor revealed that she has decided to ditch the heavy lehengas that are traditionally associated with weddings, and has opted for a saree instead. The Tera Yaar Hoon Main actor said, “I love sarees and have always envisioned myself as a bride in a red Banarasi saree with kohled eyes and sindoor. My naani, who passed away last year, had given me a saree, which I plan to wear for one of the functions.”

The couple also plans to host a celebration in Mumbai for her industry friends.