Sayantani Ghosh doubles down on criticism of Radhika Madan’s comments about TV: ‘Don’t treat it as stepping stone…’

TV actor Sayantani Ghosh, who is best known for playing the titular Naagin in the show’s first season, recently doubled down on her previous statement against actor Radhika Madan, whose comments about working in television Sayantani hadn’t liked. Sayantani said she was ‘disappointed’ with how Radhika was talking about the television industry.

Ghosh told Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview that although she has been a fan of Radhika’s acting, she was not very happy with how she had ‘put down television.’

“Let me just say I am a huge admirer of her acting prowess. I didn’t see her full interview, but I was a little hurt and disappointed and what I felt upon seeing that I posted underneath her video. Let me tell you, TV feeds hundreds and hundreds of women, and gives them employment, and biggest of movie stars also choose TV to come and promote their films. So I didn’t like that approach,” said Ghosh.

Sayantani then went on to applaud Mouni Roy, who, much like Radhika, also switched from the medium of TV to films in order to further her career: “We also have Mouni Roy, she is a dear friend of mine, and in the interviews I have listened, there is a certain grace that she begun her career from TV, that I didn’t find in Radhika’s clip. She and many others look down upon TV, you shouldn’t do that, I feel. My problem is don’t treat TV as a stepping stone.”

Earlier, Sayantani had posted a small clip of Radhika from an interview where the Dangal actor was describing the long working hours in the television industry, and how scripts and directors would often be changed at the very last moment on set. Sayantani had written along with the clip, “So sad to see the world of TV been put down like this! The actor here started a promising career from a TV show! The one interviewing laughing in the background. Such a SHAME! Let’s not forget TV reaches millions of homes! Gives employment to many! FYI most films get promoted across TV shows. In life everything has challenges n strengths! You don’t wanna do Tv- ur call! But kindly don’t belittle a fraternity which deserves respect. #proudTVMember.”

Radhika Madan had begun her acting career with the popular show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, which came out in 2014. She has since been seen in various movies, including the likes of Kuttey, Shiddat, Angrezi Medium, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Pataakha and more.