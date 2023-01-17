Sayantani Ghosh remembers Tunisha Sharma as Ali Baba team resumes shoot on original set: ‘Want to remember her with a smile’

After shifting to a temporary location for almost a month, the Ali Baba team is back on its original set. After actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set, the location was locked off due to the investigation. With the show set to air a new season with Abhishek Nigam as the male lead, the team started the shoot on Monday on its original set. As readers would know, Sheezan Khan, the original lead, is in judicial custody after Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint of abetment of suicide against him.

Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the antagonist Sim Sim in the fantasy drama, spoke to indianexpress.com about going back to the original set. Calling it an emotional moment, the actor said that she wasn’t prepared for it. She stated that not being at the place of the unfortunate incident had made working ‘tad bit bearable’. And thus, it was ‘heavy, dull and sad’ to be back on the set. “Honestly, I couldn’t sleep the previous night thinking about it. As an actor, I understand that it was the need of the hour, given our show requires an elaborate setup and the set plays an important part. I must also add that the makers were patient and gave us time before getting us back here. However, I still felt ripped apart as one part of me still doesn’t want to believe what happened with us, while the other part keeps reminding me that one has to move on. As it’s said, that’s the law of life,” Sayantani shared.

She added that her husband played an important part in keeping her positive, and kept on checking on her. The actor shared that while one cannot control their emotions, on a superficial level, one can keep the mind occupied so that the past horrors don’t overwhelm them. “I must add that the entire team has come back together, and formed a stronger bond. And it’s not just the actors but every unit member is making efforts to be there for each other. The producers were also kind to offer their support and even got the kids on the show to attend counseling, which was very important,” she said.

Sayantani Ghosh further said that they are making a conscious decision to not get into the nitty-gritty of what transpired on the set. “We are all remembering Tunisha in the most positive way. We want to live with all our happy moments. The set has been freshly painted in white, and there’s more light. Of course, the memories remain but we want to remember them with a smile. The questions and all the what-ifs will continue to haunt us but we want to hold on to the good things. All that I do today is pray for her peace and strength for everyone who lost her. I hope we all can sail through it.”

The actor, post-Tunisha Sharma’s demise, had penned a beautiful note for her. She stated that she truly remembers the late actor as a butterfly, who fluttered around, spreading joy among everyone. “That’s the Tunisha I knew — a happy-go-lucky girl, who believed in living in the moment. Given I am an over-thinker and analytical person, I would always be inspired by her in so many ways. And what a talented young child, who always gave the warmest hugs. She was so upbeat about her life. I think that’s the unfortunate part of mental health, where one can never gauge what the other is going through. She was a ray of sunshine and I will always remember her with a smile. I hope she found her peace.”

Sony SAB recently dropped a promo of the ‘new chapter’ of Ali Baba with Abhishek Nigam. The video states that the show will now be set in contemporary times. While Sayantani is yet to shoot with Abhishek, she mentioned that it’s not just the lead but the entire experience will now be a different one for her. The actor added that while she still wishes the incident hadn’t happened, as a team, she wishes to see light at the end of the tunnel for everyone associated with the show. “We have to accept what has happened and move on. It’s been a trying time for everyone but as they say, the show must go on,” Sayantani concluded.