Sayantani Ghosh opens up about being body shamed for having bigger breasts: ‘Such things scar you’

Television actor Sayantani Ghosh, who is known for playing significant roles in TV shows like Naaginn, Sanjivani, opened up about facing body-shaming and casting couch in her many years working in the modelling and acting industry. Sharing that she has gone through body-shaming “consistently”, Ghosh spoke about the harsh standards of beauty that are set for actors and models.

“As far as my memory goes, I have faced such comments from my teenage years,” she told Bollywood Bubble. She mentioned that a lot of times even family members and friends end up making hurtful comments even though they might be coming from a good place but they have the capacity to scar a person for life.

Ghosh went on to narrate an anecdote from her modelling days where a woman came up to her and shamed her for having bigger breasts. She recalled that she was 18-19 years old at the time. “One lady said ‘you are not flat-chested, you are pretty okay, on the higher side, in terms of your breast size, you must be having a lot of sex, right?’ So she thought that if you have a lot of sex, your breasts grow. I don’t even know what was that supposed to mean. And I’m like… I was a virgin then. I was like what is happening? So such things, they scar you unknowingly.”

Ghosh mentioned that people are harsh on women’s bodies no matter what size they are and social media has added fuel to that fire. Sayantani went on talk about her experience with casting couch as well. She said that a popular filmmaker once propositioned her to “spend some time” with her so he could train her for a role. She said these were still her early years in Mumbai when the producer asked her to come and meet him.

The producer went on to name a female actor and said that he knew her strengths and weaknesses, and proceeded to share that even though he knew that she wouldn’t be able to pull off a certain role, he spent enough time with her to “tweak the role so it would suit her.” He then proceeded to ask Sayantani, “I think we should spend more time together and get to know each other.”

“I have dealt with it (casting couch) and at times it depresses you. You start questioning yourself, ‘Is there something wrong with me? Am I the one who is giving out such vibes to the other person so they think they have the right to approach me that way?’ Even if you are not at fault, you start questioning your self-worth,” she recalled.

Sayantani Ghosh was last seen in the Sony SAB show Tera Yaar Hoon Main in the lead role.