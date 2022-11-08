scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Sayantani Ghosh on persistent trolling: ‘I wonder if they have the guts to talk to someone like that on the face’

Sayantani Ghosh talks about her Audible show Shraapit, her television career and how she deals with the persistent social media trolling.

Sayantani Ghosh voices Ghazala in Shraapit.

After enthralling audiences with her performances on a number of TV shows, Sayantani Ghosh recently made her debut with an audio show Shraapit. In the Audible original thriller, the actor voiced the character Ghazala. Calling the experience a ‘challenging and learning’ one, Sayantani shared that it also brought alive a number of childhood memories for her.

“Firstly, to venture into a show like this was quite exciting. Also, I gained a lot of technical knowledge thanks to this show. With the visual medium, one can go back and see their work. However, one must put their best foot forward each time they do an audio show. It was thus very exciting yet challenging for me,” she told indianexpress.com.

The actor lauded the medium saying that one can go about with their day-to-day activities while listening to shows. She also said that given audiences’ retention span has gone down, it’s the perfect way to keep them hooked, and also give them the freedom to imagine. Sayantani Ghosh believes that actors are considered for such shows because they require one to perform and not just read lines.

“Earlier, we would have dubbing artists but they had a slightly easier job as there was a video playing for reference. With audio shows, we have no visuals, to begin with, and we have to perform just like any scene. It’s just that there’s no camera around,” she shared.

Sayantani Ghosh started as a lead actor, and with time was seen taking up character roles. She called this a ‘gradual and obvious’ change, adding that she has always chosen to do central parts, and never picked anything inconsequential. “Also, times are changing, and so are people’s tastes. Earlier, there just one hero and heroine. Now, stories are majorly character-driven, and that’s the way to go about. I have always picked up roles, positive or negative, which are important to the narrative. I think the industry has woken up to the importance of characters than just the leads.”

The actor has often been lauded by her fans for standing up for body shaming on social media. Sometime back, she had shared a post on social media slamming trolls, especially ones who questioned her ‘size’. She captioned her post, “A thread to end the “size” mentality! I found out today is #WorldHealthDay but you know “Mental Health” has now become the most important aspect of Health! Yes be FIT with your bodies but don’t forget your MIND!!! It’s high time we Normalise all body types, I am here for this change, are you?”

 

As we discussed the same, Sayantani Ghosh shared that such trolling is a sad thing for society. She said that as a public figure, while she is open to criticism, sometimes they turn nasty and personal. “Also, they are not the ones facing you. I always wonder will they ever have the guts to talk to someone like that on the face. Also, the sad part of social media is that everybody has the access to your life. There is no privacy and everyone is ready to judge you. And this is not only for actors as the society has become like that. A lot of people also believe that they get two minutes of fame when a celebrity replies to them. While it’s not my responsibility, I sometimes give it back at them,” she shared.

The actor also opened up about whether her husband feels jittered about these trolls, given he’s not from the industry. “A lot of times even my parents get affected. At the end of the day, I come from a middle class family. However, with time they have learned to move on. They also grown to deal with it. My husband does question me why I keep answering these trolls but I do it only when it’s necessary. I only talk on matters, that as a woman, I believe in.”

