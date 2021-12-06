Sayantani Ghosh marries Anugrah Tiwari, shares first photos: ‘I went from being a Miss to Mrs’

Actor Sayantani Ghosh tied the knot with Anugrah Tiwari at a private and intimate ceremony in Kolkata. She shared a few photographs on Instagram, where she was dressed in a red Banarasi saree. Her husband, Anugrah wore a dhoti and embroidered kurta.

She captioned her post, “And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs.”

Sayantani’s haldi ceremony was held at her residence in the presence of close relatives on Sunday morning.

She told Calcutta Times: “The moment I wore my shankha and pola I felt something changing inside. I have worn shankha-pola before, for different characters I played on screen. But this time, it was for real! I think a Bengali bride always looks pretty in a laal Benarasi, shankha-pola, chandan on the forehead and sindoor.” Sayantani had earlier said that she had worn her grandmother’s saree for her engagement, and the rest of the gifts were from her parents. She also mentioned that the ring ceremony had been an emotional one, as he missed his father, who had passed away a few years ago. The couple will host a reception in Jaipur, which is Anugrah’s hometown.

Sayantani Ghosh has starred in shows such as Kumkum: Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Naaginn 4, Naamkarann, and even the reality show Bigg Boss 6.