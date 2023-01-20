Sayantani Ghosh says Ali Baba producers offered them therapy after Tunisha Sharma’s death: ‘It’s not easy…’

Actor Sayantani Ghosh, who co-starred with the late Tunisha Sharma in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, opened up about the steps the producers took after the shocking incident. On December 24, 2022, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of Ali Baba. The makers shifted the set to a temporary location for a month and now the show is back to the original location with a new male lead.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sayantani said that the producers made sure that the team was emotionally stable. She said , “It’s not easy to go to the sets and work. The producers called us to their office and asked us how we’re feeling emotionally. They offered us therapy, especially to the children. Initially they were very considerate and did not call the children on sets.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609)

She continued, “At first I thought the show would go off air, but it’s a show and it’s a team, a lot of people’s livelihood is connected to the show and so everybody as a team took the call of taking the show ahead.”

The actor said that it was hard to go back to the sets. She said, “After this incident I started feeling very fragile. Emotionally I started feeling that everything is meaningless. For five to six days I wanted to cry out loud, but I was not able to cry physically as I was not able to come to terms with it. There were sleepless nights.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609)

A day after Tunisha’s death, her boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide. Abhishek Nigam has replaced Sheezan on the show and Sony Sab recently dropped a new promo.