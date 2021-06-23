Indian Idol 12’s Sawai Bhatt gets a rockstar’s welcome in hometown, watch videos

Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt was recently evicted from the musical reality show and while his departure from the show might have come as a piece of sad news for his fans, his hometown has welcomed him with open arms. Bhatt hails from Rajasthan’s Nagaur and recently, videos from his welcome to the town have been making waves on social media.

It looks like Sawai has received a rockstar’s welcome in his town.

Bhatt got famous for his unique style of singing and garnered many fans, including Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda. Navya was thoroughly impressed with Sawai’s rendition of Kailash Kher’s “Teri Deewani.”

“It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better,” Sawai earlier told SpotboyE.

A few months ago, Bhatt wanted to quit the show as his mother was not keeping well, but after getting a lot of encouragement from judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, he decided to stay on and continued with the competition.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 12 airs on Sony TV.