Sawai Bhatt evicted from Indian Idol 12, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli heartbroken

On Sunday, Sawai Bhatt got evicted from Indian Idol 12 after receiving the least number of votes. As people on social media showed their displeasure over his exit, the singer’s loyal fan Navya Naveli Nanda too seemed heartbroken. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan is quite a fan of the singing reality show and has been publicly supporting the singer from Rajasthan.

Taking to her Instagram story, Navya shared a picture of Sawai Bhatt from Indian Idol 12 and wrote, “Keep singing and shining!!!!!” She also added a bunch of crying and heartbreak emojis. The young singer is yet to respond to this message.

Earlier, Navya had posted a video of Sawai singing Kailash Kher’s popular rendition “Teri Deewani”. Along with the video, she wrote, “yasssssss Sawai” and added fire emojis to it. Such adulation from Navya made Sawai feel ‘honoured’ and ‘encouraged’.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli has been vocally supporting Sawai Bhatt on Indian Idol 12. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli has been vocally supporting Sawai Bhatt on Indian Idol 12.

“It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better,” Sawai told SpotboyE. He also expressed gratitude towards Indian Idol 12 for providing him a platform to showcase his talent to a wider audience.

Sawai Bhatt hails from Rajasthan’s Nagaur and works there as a puppeteer and singer. He was in the bottom of the table this week, along with Mohammad Danish and Nihal Tauro. While Sawai was ousted from Indian Idol for getting the least number of votes, fans were not convinced. Calling the show a scripted one, a Twitter user posted, “scripted #SawaiBhatt is the best singer in @indian_idol12. it is very unfair .we want to ask @indian_idol12 why you give chance to public for voting when you have to eliminate the contestant a/c to u #bycottindianidol if pawandeep was in bottom 2 so how can he got highest votes.”

Another one shared how it’s hard to believe that the elimination happened on the basis of votes. “#SawaiBhatt he is an amazing singer, he plays and sings so well, there are inferior people than him in the competition, i hardly believe that, this was based on people’s votes. bring him back,” they tweeted, while another comment read, “#Sawaibhatt elimination was not expected. #ShanmukhaPriya or #idoldanish should have given way considering their weak performances in the last few episodes #IndianIdol2021”.

What the hell is going on indian idol show …the show is nothing but for #TRP#SawaiBhatt is out…#IndianIdol #IndianIdol12 — Kapil Jakhar (@kapiljakhar1628) June 20, 2021

#Sawaibhatt getting eliminated… and #ShanmukhaPriya still in the show…..

This is just impossible

worst judging by the judges

#IndianIdol — 💎Nisha kamble💎 (@NISHAKAMBLE97) June 20, 2021

Partiality at it best #IndianIdol Removing #SawaiBhatt who has consistently been at the top for weeks, and suddenly they beought him to bottom of the table.@SonyTV atleast promote good singers don’t fall for TRP trap 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Nikhil (@fca_nikhil) June 20, 2021

A couple of months ago, Sawai wanted to quit the reality show since his mother was not keeping well. It was on the persuasion of judges, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, that he agreed to stay and realise his dream of becoming a popular singer.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 12 airs on Sony TV.