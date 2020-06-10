Savita Bhatti reminisces meeting Jaspal Bhatti for the first time

Savita Bhatti remembered how Jaspal Bhatti caught her while watching Chitrahaar on Doordarshan. (Photo: Savita Bhatti/Facebook) Savita Bhatti remembered how Jaspal Bhatti caught her while watching Chitrahaar on Doordarshan. (Photo: Savita Bhatti/Facebook)

Savita Bhatti on Wednesday opened up about the first time she met late husband Jaspal Bhatti. Going down memory lane, Savita remembered how Jaspal caught her while watching Chitrahaar on Doordarshan.

Sharing some candid clicks from their marriage, Savita wrote on Facebook, “Lockdown Unlocking Stories. Welcome to my world, In Kasauli, watching Chitrahaar on Jalandhar DD,the program was suddenly interrupted by a young Sikh gentleman. He spoke for 2-3 mins in between the 5-6 Hindi film songs. I was so upset. Who was this person who had interrupted my dose of filmi songs? He kept coming back every week, irritating me more. After sometime when he wouldn’t go away, I said, ‘Chalo, let’s listen to what he’s saying’. And when I heard him, my brains were blown away. It was nothing like I had seen or heard before. This was my first introduction to Mr Jaspal Bhatti 😊 Not the last as months later, my uncle who worked in UT with my father in law suggested the match to my father. My father was ecstatic. ‘Munda SDO hai te cartoonist vi'”

She continued, “Talks started between the parents. By then we were in Delhi. One day I was told, ‘Take half day off. Mundey vaale aa rahe ne.’ Both the families agreed on the match. Feb 1985, we were engaged and 24th March we were married. I was still working. My class II students had their final exams. So for my marriage I carried all the answer sheets with me. And prepared the report cards in the midst of ladies sangeet. This, ladies and gentlemen was the beginning of my new life. Unsure, uncertain of what lay ahead.”

Jaspal Bhatti got married to Savita Bhatti in 1985. They have a son and daughter.

Known for his political satire and jokes on the common man, comedian Jaspal Bhatti created TV shows like Flop Show, Ulta Pulta and Full Tension. His 10-episode Flop Show, which first aired in 1999, was re-aired on Doordarshan during the lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd