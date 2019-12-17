Savdhaan India makers drop Sushant Singh after participation in CAA protest?

Sushant Singh has been a part of Savdhaan India as its host since 2011. Sushant Singh has been a part of Savdhaan India as its host since 2011.

Actor Sushant Singh on Tuesday announced that his association with long-running TV show Savdhaan India has ended following his participation in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The actor, who has been part of the show as its host since 2011, shared the news on Twitter, hinting that his participation in the protests may have been the reason behind his exit.

Sushant, however, said it was a “small price” to pay for speaking out.

“And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended,” Sushant wrote.

And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

Commenting on his post, a user wondered whether it was the “price” he paid for “speaking the truth”.

To this, the actor said, “A very small price my friend. Otherwise how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?”

Sushant was alluding to his role in Rajkumar Santoshi’s 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh in which he had portrayed freedom fighter Sukhdev opposite Ajay Devgn’s Bhagat Singh and D’Santosh’s Rajguru.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and others react to Jamia unrest

Sushant has been speaking out against the CAA. The actor had also condemned the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia University. Jamia turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and used force to quell student protests against the Act.

“Saavdhan India” currently airs on Star Bharat and the network is yet to respond to the news of Sushant’s exit.

According to the amended act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who had come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App