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Saurav Ganguly invokes Tagore, Vivekananda in Bigg Boss Bangla 3 promo: ‘Time to roar again’
As BIgg Boss Bangla returns after a decade, Sourav Ganguly will be hosting the new season.
Bigg Boss Bangla is all set to return after a long gap of 10 years and this time, it is cricketer Saurav Ganguly who will be hosting the third season of the show. A new promo for the show dropped on Wednesday, August 5. In the promo, as Sourav walks under the portraits of culturally significant Bengali icons like Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose, Vivekananda and Jagdish Chandra Bose, he says, “There was a time when the whole world would think of Bengalis as a community of fearless fighters.”
He then walks into a cricket stadium watching a men’s cricket team celebrate their victory and says, “There’s no competition or prize that a Bengali hasn’t won.” This is followed by visuals of a concert, a racetrack and a courtroom as the voice-over continues, “Competition doesn’t make us weak, it prepares us. It’s time for Bengalis to roar again.”
Saurav then lands in a chopper in the middle of nowhere, with CGI horses running by his side, as he gets on a bike. He approaches a goth-looking mansion, with Bigg Boss hoardings all over it and says, “Now Bengalis will show how times have changed. And this is Bengali’s fight is to win the fortress. Because winning the fortress is not easy. As hard it is to get inside, staying in is even harder. And winning? Keep watching Bigg Boss to know more.” It is worth noting that the entire promo does not feature any women, while it features many men, aside from Ganguly. It also looks highly computer-generated.
WATCH | Bigg Boss Bangla promo
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Bigg Boss Bangla first aired in 2013 and was hosted by Mithun Chakraborty. The second season aired in 2016, and was hosted by actor-producer Jeet.
While this is Ganguly’s first time hosting Bigg Boss Bangla, he has previously hosted Ke Hobe Banglar Kotipoti, the Bangla adaptation of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has also hosted a show called Dadagiri Unlimited, which was also a quiz show.
In July, JioStar announced that this time, all six editions of Bigg Boss – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla – will be released together. Salman Khan will be returning to host the 20th season of Bigg Boss Hindi, the Tamil edition will be hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. Nagarjuna wll host the Telugu edition, Mohanlal will host the Malayalam edition and Kichcha Sudeepa will host the Kannada edition.
The show will start streaming in September.
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