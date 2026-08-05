Saurav Ganguly invokes Tagore, Vivekananda in Bigg Boss Bangla 3 promo: ‘Time to roar again’

Bigg Boss Bangla is all set to return after a long gap of 10 years and this time, it is cricketer Saurav Ganguly who will be hosting the third season of the show. A new promo for the show dropped on Wednesday, August 5. In the promo, as Sourav walks under the portraits of culturally significant Bengali icons like Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose, Vivekananda and Jagdish Chandra Bose, he says, “There was a time when the whole world would think of Bengalis as a community of fearless fighters.”

He then walks into a cricket stadium watching a men’s cricket team celebrate their victory and says, “There’s no competition or prize that a Bengali hasn’t won.” This is followed by visuals of a concert, a racetrack and a courtroom as the voice-over continues, “Competition doesn’t make us weak, it prepares us. It’s time for Bengalis to roar again.”