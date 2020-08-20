Saumya Tandon on quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: It’s not because of money or COVID

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain airs on &TV (Photo: Saumya Tandon/Instagram)

Saumya Tandon, who plays of the lead role of Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, has quit the show. The actor has decided not to renew her contract, and today is her last day of shoot.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Tandon shared that the idea to part ways with the show was a well-thought-out one as she wanted to explore new challenges as an actor. “I have had a beautiful journey of five years with the show. I have formed some amazing friendship on the set. But as an actor, you want to explore different things. I also believe there is a time for everything, and this was my time with Bhabiji. There is so much content being made, and I want to see myself attempt something different. I am a thinking actor and do not feel the need to be seen on television every day,” she said.

Saumya Tandon has been associated with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain from the time it launched five years back. One of the other leads, Shilpa Shinde had an unceremonious exit from the show, leading to Shubhangi Atre’s entry as the new face. The men, Rohitashv Gour and Aasif Sheikh continue to be a part of the show.

From the time the team resumed shoot post lockdown, rumours mills were abuzz that Tandon is set to exit the show. From pay-cuts to Covid scare, the reasons were many. Putting all the rumours to rest, the actor said, “It was so painful to read all those articles. I wasn’t allowed to talk to the media then. But I am a person who gives a thought to everything. Neither is it money nor covid. Sorry to burst the bubble but there is just no controversy here. It was a decision taken as an artists, and I think that is why the team understood it so well. I worked till the last stage of my pregnancy, and was back within four months of delivering my son. I worked so hard to get back in shape for the role. This move was, however, important as an actor. I must add that it was not impulsive but a well-thought-out move.”

Being her last day, Saumya Tandon was rushing around trying to complete all pending work. When we asked if it’s also an emotional moment for her, she smiled to say, “It is emotional because you have worked as a team for so long. But given I took the decision a while back, I was prepared and so was everyone. I am being given a farewell with hugs and kisses rather than tears. I am comfortable, calm and confident about my decision.”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Binaifer Kohli also spoke to us and shared that it was an amicable decision, and Tandon would always be a friend to her. “She had been so professional and we have worked like a family. The channel has also been very supportive as they waited patiently for her to return after her pregnancy. We share a great relationship and my bond with her is so good that I, in fact, asked her to suggest who could fit best in the role next,” shared Kohli.

As for Saumya Tandon, when we quizzed her how it would be to see someone else play Anita, she sighed, “Chhod aaye hum woh galiyan…I wish the best for the team, and I am sure it will continue to entertain the audience as always.”

The actor hasn’t signed a new project as of now.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd