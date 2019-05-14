Saumya Tandon returns to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after maternity leave

Actor Saumya Tandon has resumed shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The actor, who delivered a baby boy in January, was on a maternity leave. Excited about her comeback, Saumya streamed a live Instagram video from the sets, where her team was seen welcoming her back.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Saumya shared, “Yes, it was my first day and I was very nervous because my baby is still very young. Since I am still breastfeeding him, I got him along. I have got a new vanity van for myself and my baby so that I can feed him during breaks.”

Thanking the show’s makers, the actor further shared, “My producers are wonderful. Benaifer Kohli is actually the most important person who urged me to come back. She is really trying her best to make it comfortable for me. I totally love her and am humbled by the support she is giving me. Also, I must thank my entire unit, my director Shashank, writer Manoj ji and all my lovely friends who made it easier for me on the set.”

Saumya Tandon has been actively working out post her delivery and has lost oodles of weight. Her Instagram account is filled with photos and videos of her working out and doing yoga. The actor in recent interviews also spoke about the importance of postnatal fitness.

During her pregnancy, the Jab We Met actor had shared with us that she would never quit working. She said, “Of course, I plan to continue working and acting as long as I live. Hate to give this explanation though. I don’t think being a mother makes any woman hold back her passion, dream or work, it only empowers her more. What I can assure everyone is that I will keep on trying to raise the bar for myself and hope to not disappoint the viewers with my work.”

Saumya plays Anita bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The rib-tickler also stars Shubhangi Atre, Asif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaur.

The actor married her banker beau Saurabh Devendra Singh in a hush-hush ceremony in 2016. Saumya and Saurabh have known each other since their college days and have been together for a decade now. The couple have named their bundle of joy, Miraan Singh Tandon.