Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon’s hairdresser tests positive for coronavirus, producer assures all is well

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Binaifer Kohli revealed that the hairdresser had not visited the set for a week. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Binaifer Kohli revealed that the hairdresser had not visited the set for a week.

Television shoots are currently underway, with most shows gearing up to air new episodes from July 13. However, the coronavirus scare seems to have dented the excitement somewhat. After Mere Sai and BR Ambedkar, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain team had to face a setback as leading lady Saumya Tandon’s hairdresser tested positive for coronavirus. However, since she had not visited the sets for more than a week, the team did not have to stall the shoot.

Confirming the news to indianexpress.com over a text message, Tandon shared that she is doing well. Commenting on the developments, Binaifer Kohli, producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, mentioned, “We tested everyone last month, and all reports came negative. She started feeling feverish a couple of days later, and so did not come on set. Even Saumya’s schedule was such that she hasn’t shot in the last few days. So all seems well as none of the other team members had come in contact with her.”

The producer, however, admitted that on receiving the news, she spent a sleepless night worrying about the safety on sets. The makers have now decided to get most of the crew to stay on location to avoid travelling to Naigaon. They have installed extra washrooms and rented rooms nearby for convenience.

“These arrangements were necessary as the virus is not going away soon. However, I must thank my entire team for being so cooperative. The crew is working with PPE kits, actors are in masks, and they are doing it without a single complaint. Shubhangi (Atre) even offered to make ‘kadha’ for everyone to boost their immunity. Saumya has a one-year-old baby and she too happily agreed to resume the shoot. Even the men, Rohitashv Gaur and Aasif Sheikh have been cooperative in making the entire process smoother,” added Kohli.

As per the standard operating procedures from the Maharashtra government, if a person tests positive on a set, shoots will have to be stalled for three days, and every member would have to be quarantined. The set would have to be fumigated and disinfected before work resumes.

Binaifer Kohli Informed that two people have been hired to sanitise the sets at regular intervals. All team members have been told to work strictly within their shift timings to avoid exhaustion. She also thanked the producers’ committee for providing support.

“In such hard times, everyone has come together to help each other, and that’s so reassuring. Any request one puts in, the entire committee immediately comes to help. I am so thankful for this. We are all trying our best and hoping that everyone stays safe so we can keep entertaining our audience,” she concluded.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain airs on &TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd