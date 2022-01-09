Saumya Kamble wins India’s Best Dancer Season 2

Pune girl Saumya Kamble was on Sunday announced the winner of India’s Best Dancer Season 2. She beat Gourav Sarwan and Roza Rana to take home the trophy, a car and cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Her choreographer Vartika Jha was handed a cheque of Rs five lakh.

One of the best freestyle dancers on the show, Saumya Kamble’s belly dancing skills added to her strengths. On the show, she revealed that her father wanted her to become a doctor and mother supported her dance dreams. Over the last few years, she has been balancing both their dreams. So much so that her father recently called her ‘India’s Best Daughter’ on the show.

She was also called ‘choti Helen’ by Asha Bhosle and was recently gifted a belly dancing coin belt by Norah Fatehi.

Talking about the win, Saumya said in a statement, “I am overwhelmed with emotions. I would like to thank everyone who voted and supported me in this journey and the ones who have become an integral part of my life. Especially my choreographer and mentor on this show – Vartika didi who has been with me through this journey. I owe a lot to her. Being a part of India’s Best Dancer has been a great learning and I have found likeminded individuals who are as passionate about dancing as I am. I don’t know what the future holds, but dance will surely be an important part of it. I would like to thank all the judges Malaika ma’am, Terence Sir and Geeta Maa who have been a pillar of strength for all of us on the show with their kind words and constant motivation.”

Her choreographer Vartika Jha added, “All the effort, hard work, trust and determination has led to this day where my girl Saumya has won the coveted title. I am so proud of her! When we first got paired, instead of rushing into multiple techniques at once, we took each performance as a challenge and only aimed to do our best. Her dedication with every performance has been extraordinary. I wish her all the best! Thank you India’s Best Dancer for having given us this opportunity and a big shout out to all the people who voted for us. Gratitude and love to all!”

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, India’s Best Dancer 2 was judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.