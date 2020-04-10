Follow Us:
Saturday Night Live to air show, observe social distancing

SNL is known for its guest hosts and musical artistes, but NBC didn’t immediately address whether anyone outside the show’s cast would be part of this Saturday’s episode.

By: AP | Los Angeles | Updated: April 10, 2020 8:54:28 am
NBC says the comedy sketch show will include a Weekend Update news segment and original content from SNL cast members.

Saturday Night Live will be back on the air this weekend with a show that abides by social distancing rules.

The comedy sketch show will include a Weekend Update news segment and original content from SNL cast members, NBC said Thursday.

The material will be produced remotely, the network said, in compliance with efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Part of the pandemic’s fallout was a shutdown of movie and TV production that included Saturday Night Live. Its last original episode aired March 7.

SNL is known for its guest hosts and musical artists, but NBC didn’t immediately address whether anyone outside the show’s cast would be part of this Saturday’s episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. EDT.

