Sasural Genda Phool to return with a new season; Jay Soni, Shagun Sharma to play the leads

After shows like Saathiya and Sasural Simar Ka launched their new seasons, the audience is in for another treat with Sasural Genda Phool 2. Star Bharat is set to bring the fresh season of the fun-filled series. While Jay Soni has been retained as the male lead, Shagun Sharma will step into the shoes of Ragini Khanna as Suhani. Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played a pivotal role in the show, will also be part of the second season.

As per sources, the makers have tried their best to recreate the magic of the original show. From keeping a similar cast to the same simple sweet story, Sasural Genda Phool 2 will hit the nostalgic notes for all fans. On Friday, ahead of the shoot, the production house planned a puja ceremony that saw the cast and crew in attendance.

Sasural Genda Phool 2 team participate in a puja ceremony. (Photo: PR) Sasural Genda Phool 2 team participate in a puja ceremony. (Photo: PR)

Sasural Genda Phool 2 pose for the camera. (Photo: PR) Sasural Genda Phool 2 pose for the camera. (Photo: PR)

In a statement, Jay Soni shared that he did not think twice about signing the show. “I am happy this call was taken and the show is coming back on your television. Being on the show is like going down the happy memory lane. Bringing the same character to life once again for the audience to love it just as they did the first time is not an easy task but, the character brings such happiness and positivity to my life, being the way it is written. I would any day want to give it my best shot as many times as I get the honour to. Playing Ishaan again is extremely nostalgic and I am genuinely looking forward to the audiences’ love for the show as it is a story that has and will definitely touch hearts”.

Shagun Sharma added that she is excited and feels it’s an ‘honour’ to join Sasural Genda Phool 2 team. She said, “As soon as I was handed the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. The whole setting of the show is so sweet and innocent that reading the script immediately lit me up and there was no looking back from thereon. Evidently, I am very thankful and tremendously thrilled to get the ball rolling and I am pretty sure, so are our audiences. Hoping to receive a lot of love and good wishes along the way.”

Sasural Genda Phool 2 is set to go on floors soon and will hit TV screens by next month.