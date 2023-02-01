Sargun Mehta reveals people warned her about moving to Punjabi films: ‘But I knew it was my calling’

After making her mark on the small screen, Sargun Mehta is now winning hearts in the Punjabi film industry. Her recent film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, with Diljit Dosanjh, recently dropped on ZEE5. The rom-com received a lot of love from fans when it ran in theatres. However, as the actor shares, when a film gets an OTT release, it will get a ‘new audience’. “For me, it feels like another big release day for me, it’s the same kind of excitement,” she shared, in a chat with indianexpress.com.

Talking about the film, Sargun said that it’s about a man, who is on a quest to get rich easily. He finds a way to dupe old people off their insurance policy, and she plays the woman running an old age home. She shared that it’s a family film, with a dollop of comedy and romance, and can be watched multiple times.

Going back in time, the actor opened up about her decision to move to Lollywood. She said it was in 2013 when she was watching Diljit’s film Jatt and Julie, her first Punjabi film, that something clicked. “As I was watching it I realised they are doing such good cinema. Also, it was home ground and I related to the vibe, the comedy and the romance. It was just a gut feeling and I knew it was my calling,” she shared.

We then asked if it felt like a full circle now that she worked with Diljit. Sargun shared that she indeed felt that this was everything that she had thought of achieving. “It’s great that all my dreams seem to be coming true. I cannot describe it but whatever I thought eight years back, everything is coming together. And I enjoyed the whole journey so much,” she said. And was Diljit exactly how she had hoped he would be? “I kept telling him that I was hoping he would be singing all day. So I was a bit disappointed that way,” Sargun laughed.

Discussing her big move from television to Lollywood, Sargun said that she was worried as she was doing what she loved. She also said that she firmly believes that everything — fame, money, reach or popularity, is a by-product of what they do. “And when the time is right, it will come to you”, she said adding that as she was getting everything she dreamt of, she did not feel it was a big transition.

But did people warn you that this could be a wrong move? “Oh so many of them said I was making a huge mistake. They said the Punjabi industry is not known, no one will know I am working. Why would you leave all this for that? But as I said, it was a calling and nothing else mattered to me then, and it doesn’t matter now. Also, I had nothing to lose and thus I could take this step ahead, and I am thankful I did,” the actor replied with a smile.

Sargun Mehta is also now a successful producer, along with husband Ravi Dubey. The two have been churning out TV shows and also backing Punjabi films. Not just bankrolling, but she’s also closely associated with the creative team and often writes the script. The actor shared that she never thought she had it in her to pen thoughts into stories. “However, from the experience of the last two years, I think maybe I can do it. As for producing, I think it’s such a learning experience. It has also made me a better-behaved actor, as I know some things are not acceptable. I think I am enjoying the phase.”

She also shared how she and Ravi have divided their work so that things are seamless, and they also don’t fight. “I handle the creative part, he does the business. I think it was important as then we don’t come into each other’s way and fight. Everything is just so smooth because of that.”

A few years back, when Sargun was doing fewer projects, she was known as ‘Ravi’s wife’. And when she started winning laurels in Lollywood, Ravi was termed as ‘Sargun’s husband’. When asked whether these tags affect their relationship, Sargun replied, “I think for me, when I was called Ravi’s wife, it was a matter of pride. I remember telling him that it’s a great thing that I am known as your wife but I also want to be known for who I am. And I think the same goes for Ravi. He is very happy with what I have achieved and is so proud. For people who know him, they know how he prays more for me than for himself. I think this is why it doesn’t affect us at all but we have worked hard for years to make a name for ourselves. So why not?”

However, Sargun Mehta says they have no plans to share screen space together ‘any time soon’. Reasoning the same, the actor said, “We both have a very different sense of cinema and content. While we like watching everything, our work choices are very different. While he would be excited about something like Farradday, I want to do projects like Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. They are both different genres, and what excites me, doesn’t excite him and vice versa. So I think till the time we find something that we both are eager to do together, it’s not happening.”

On a final note, we wondered if people still quiz them about going the family way. Pat came the reply, “I think people have stopped asking. They already know my answer.”