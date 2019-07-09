Sarah Paulson won’t star in American Horror Story 1984

Sarah Paulson will not feature in American Horror Story: 1984.

Sources told Variety, the actor, who is a mainstay on the FX anthology series, will not be seen in a key role in the upcoming ninth season.

However, it is possible that Paulson could appear in a cameo.

It was in the first season of the series that the actor appeared least – in three episodes.

Back in April, Paulson said she does not know whether she will return for the next season of the anthology horror series.

Producer Twentieth Century Fox Television and representatives for Paulson declined to comment.

Another series regular Evan Peters had previously said he will not be in season nine.