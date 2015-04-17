Sarah Jessica Parker to be back on TV with ‘Divorce’

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker will return to TV with a full-fledged role in an upcoming comedy series “Divorce” that will be aired on HBO network.

Parker made guest appearances on various series in the last few years after her popular show “Sex and the City” completed its run in 2004.

The 50-year-old actress will star opposite Thomas Haden Church on “Divorce” as a married couple who is heading for divorce, reported Aceshowbiz.

Also starring on the rom-com are Shannon and Talia Balsam.

Parker plays Frances, a middle-aged woman who suddenly begins to reassess her life and her marriage, and finds that making a clean break and a fresh start is harder than she thought.

Influenced by her two recently single friends (Shannon and Balsam), she impulsively brings up the idea of divorce with her husband (Church) but then cannot decide whether to actually go through with it, until her husband discovers the affair she’s been having and calls the marriage off.

Sharon Horgan penned the script, while Jesse Peretz directed the pilot. Horgan will executive produce the series along with Parker, Paul Simms, Aaron Kaplan and Alison Benson.

Filming will take place in New York this year.

