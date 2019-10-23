Sarah Jessica Parker finds shopping anxiety-inducing

Unlike her famous Sex and The City alter-ego, Sarah Jessica Parker says she sometimes feels anxious about shopping.

The actor, who played Carrie Bradshaw, a fashionista writer-columnist in the HBO series, said she often second-guesses her need to purchase more.

“I’m not a crazy shopper. And haven’t been for many years. I think I used to be a little more so but shopping can sometimes give me anxiety. I feel bad, do you know what I mean?

“I buy something and I’m like, ‘uh do I really need that? Will I want that in five years? Is that going to look good on me in five years?'” Parker told Australian radio show Fifi, Fev & Byron.

Reminiscing her SATC character’s shoe habit, the 54-year-old actor said, Carrie had footwear “fever”.

“I always say it’s like a fever for her,” she added.