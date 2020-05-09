Top 10 Sarabhai vs Sarabhai episodes

Here’s our pick of the best episodes of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) Here’s our pick of the best episodes of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

The Sarabhai family was one of the most entertaining families on Indian television. Every member of this household gave the audience many reasons to laugh for two years. Though the show returned with a second season, it was no match for the first season. Here, we list the ten best episodes of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season one.

Remembering Popat Kaka, Season 1, Episode 6

How can someone’s funeral leave you in splits? Well, ask the Sarabhais. Maya’s uncle passes away in Los Angeles. His last wish was Maya should sing at his funeral. But she loses her voice because of the food cooked by Monisha and guess who sings at the funeral in her place, Indravardhan and Rosesh! God bless the dead.

The Scrabble Contest: Indu vs Maya, Season 1, Episode 10

Who compares someone’s face to Ajanta Ellora Caves? Of course, Maya Sarabhai! Oh, this is not what the episode is about. The episode has Indravardhan challenging Maya to a game of scrabble. If he loses, he will have to stop eating food cooked by Monisha and has to agree to everything Maya says.

Monisha, The Millionaire, Season 1, Episode 44

Monisha becomes a millionaire after inheriting her dead uncle’s property. But Monisha being Monisha, doesn’t realise the value of the antique paintings she has inherited and plans to exchange them for better paintings from a local shop. However, Maya doesn’t like the millionaire Monisha. Jealous of her, she suggests Monisha give away all the property to charity.

How Sahil Met Monisha, Season 1, Episode 21

Imagine Maya Sarabhai’s first reaction when she gets to know that Sahil is in love with a middle-class girl Manisha (now Monisha). It was definitely one hell of a ride. In this episode, Maya narrates Sahil’s love story to her son-in-law Dushyant. The following episode revolves around Sahil and Monisha’s marriage.

Indu-Rosesh’s Poetry War, Season 1, Episode 53

Indravardhan always mocks Rosesh’s poetry. Maya gets angry with Indravardhan and challenges him to participate in a poetry competition along with Rosesh. While you expect hilarious poems from both Indu and Rosesh, the surprise comes from the judge of this competition Anirudh aka Kachcha Kela, who narrates a poem titled “Main Lukha Hun.”

Sarabhais and Sunehri, Season 1, Episode 28

This episode featured Sunehri, played by Mallika Sherawat. Before watching the episode, it was hard to imagine Sherawat in a comic role. Sunehri enters the scene as a house help and exits with all the money and jewellery of the house. During her stay in the Sarabhai house, she creates havoc.

Tiger ya tota? Season 1, Episode 4

Husbands are of two types: Tiger and Parrot (tota). Monisha is upset about her husband Sahil being a tota because he is a loyal husband. But the moment she gets to know about his probable affair with a colleague, she is heartbroken. Maya is also suspicious about Indravardhan having an affair with a wrong number. Now how the two ladies handle their suspicion makes for a fun watch.

Monisha Dreams of Maya, Season 1, Episode 54

One day, Maya Sarabhai loses her memory, and suddenly, Monisha becomes her favourite family member. Imagine what will happen to Rosesh now. How will he deal with his Momma’s indifference and also her “middle-classiyat”? It is hilarious to watch Maya Sarabhai getting into the skin of Monisha.

Indravardhan in a Hypnotised State, Season 1, Episode 40

Indravardhan is hypnotised, and now he is Maya Sarabhai. While it was entertaining to see classy Maya as a middle-class Monisha bargaining for extra chillies from the vegetable vendor, it was more interesting to watch Indravardhan going gaga over Rosesh’s poems, talking in Maya’s lingo and even wearing Maya’s sarees.

Dushyant and his Unhelpfulness, Season 1, Episode 30

In this episode, Maya’s engineer son-in-law Dushyant is called to repair Maya’s phone, much to everyone’s disappointment. Watch the episode to know why him coming home was bad news. Also, there is Madhusudan fufa who annoys Indravardhan with his constant, “Hain”.

