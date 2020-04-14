Cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Where are they now?

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is airing on Star Bharat. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is airing on Star Bharat.

The week kickstarted on a happy note with the announcement of Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai making a comeback on television. In a bid to make the audience laugh during the lockdown, both these comedy shows are now airing on Star Bharat.

A weekly sitcom, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai originally aired on Star One in 2004. It revolved around a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai. The narrative turned hilarious given each member in the family was crazier than the other.

Apart from the show and its characters, the dialogues, and especially the catchphrase used by the actors went on to become quite popular.

Today, as part of our flashback series, we will tell you what the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is up to these days.

Satish Shah as Indravadan Sarabhai: Lovingly called Indu by his wife, the senior Sarabhai was a kid at heart. He constantly found amusement in making fun of his wife, and younger son Rosesh, while wholeheartedly supported his daughter-in-law Monisha. He would even pit Maya and Monisha against each other, and then be an audience to their war of words. This trait earned him the nickname of Naradmuni.

A known face in the film circuit, Satish Shah’s comedy journey started long back when he starred in Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron in 1984. With more than 100 films in his kitty, Shah’s popular work on television include Filmi Chakkar, All the Best, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Ghar Jamai among more. Satish Shah was last seen in the film Humshakals.

Ratna Pathak Shah as Maya Sarabhai: The high-class socialite, Maya detested the ‘middle-class’ and their behaviour. She got the shock of her life when her loving son Saahil married a ‘middle-class’ girl. Maya would use her suaveness and sugarcoated words to always put Monisha down. Her other goals in life were to stop Indu from eating unhealthy food, and promoting Rosesh’s (questionable) talent as a poet.

Having started her career with Mandi, Ratna Pathak Shah rose to fame with films like Mirch Masala, The Perfect Murder, Paheli, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and more recently Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Thappad among more. On the small screen, she has been part of shows like Idhar Udhar, Filmi Chakkar, Tara, and recently made her digital debut with Selection Day. Wife of Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak will be next be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Sumeet Raghavan as Saahil Sarabhai: The only sane person in the family, Saahil was a doctor by profession. After marrying Monisha, the young man always found himself being pulled on sides by his mother and wife. Most of the time, the doctor had to sort differences not just between the ladies but also his parents.

Sumeet Raghavan started his career as a child actor in shows like Mahabharat (DD National) and Faster Fene, and then went on to star in Tu Tu Main Main, Sanjivani, Shubh Mangal Savadhan before bagging Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Apart from numerous Marathi projects, some of Raghavan’s prolific work include Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Badi Door Se Aaye Hain apart from hosting a season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actor was last seen in ALTBalaji’s web series Zaban Sambhal Ke.

Rupali Ganguly as Monisha Sarabhai: The innocent Manisha, was in for a shock when her ‘saasu maa’ asked her to change her name to Monisha, as she found the former name too middle-class. Monisha found pleasure in bargaining for things, and getting freebies from everyone. Also quite lazy, she would never clean her house, and even feed her family week old food. While her husband tried hard to hide her flaws, her father-in-law would always support her, and bring fore her strengths.

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with Sukanya and did remarkable work in shows like Sanjivani, Bhabhi and Zindagi…Teri Meri Kahani. While she played grey shaded characters, the makers of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai surprised her with a comedy role, which went on to give Ganguly a newfound fame. Rupali has time and again confessed that she completely relates to Monisha’s quirkiness. Post the show, the actor went on star in shows like Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Parvarrish and reality series like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Kitchen Champion. Ganguly was all set to make a comeback after seven years with Anupamaa, however, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the show has been pushed for now.

Rajesh Kumar as Rosesh Sarabhai: The youngest Sarabhai, Rosesh was a theatre actor and a poet. His peculiar and amusing voice, made his bad poems sound even more hilarious. While he was adored by his mother, his father and brother always poked fun at him. A blind believer of his mother, Rosesh always supported her. Also, his way of calling his mother ‘Momma’ made the character quite popular.

Rajesh Kumar started his career with Ek Mahal Ho Sapna Ka, and found his funny bone with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Post its success, Kumar went on to participate in multiple seasons of Comedy Circus, and also has comedy shows like Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Pritam Pyare Aur Woh, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Comedy Dangal and Apna News Aayega to his credit. Kumar is currently seen in Star Plus’ Maharaj Ki Jai Ho.

Apart from these main characters, actors like Deven Bhojani (Dushyant), Shital Thakkar (Sonya), Arvind Vaidya (Madhusudhan), Rita Bhaduri (Ilaben) also played recurring roles.

The audience can also watch episodes of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai on Hotstar.

