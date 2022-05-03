JD Majethia hints at another season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: ‘We have to fulfill fans’ wishes’

Popular television show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai might be getting a third season, hinted producer JD Majethia in a recent interview. The cult sitcom first aired in 2004 and has since become one of the most loved television comedies. The show got a reboot in 2017, which streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

In a conversation with ETimes, Majethia said, “Ek aur season banna hi chahiye. We will make all the efforts. Everybody is ready to extend their efforts. Some more time is needed. People will have to wait a little bit. What the entire nation wants, we have to fulfill their wishes.”

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai did not get high ratings, and the show was pulled off air. But, in the years since, the show has developed a cult following. The much-awaited 2017 reboot, however, did not get as much love.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai starred Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly. Rupali currently stars in the popular Star Plus show Anupamaa.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Rupali had mentioned that she was still a newbie when the first season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai began and she looked up to veterans Satish and Ratna on the sets. Rupali added that the cast and crew of the show is like a family.